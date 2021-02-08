The Super Bowl 2021 was interrupted briefly during the final quarter after a streaker dressed in hot pink thong unitard dashed across the field leaving players and viewers in the stadium stunned. The unidentified man performed some spins before he was finally tackled by the guards in the Buccaneers' end zone.

The incident occurred during the play between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. During last year's Super Bowl, Instagram model Kelly Kay gained notoriety after she entered the field following Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Streaker's Unitard Had 'Vitaly Uncensored' Written on It

Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions only 25,000 fans were allowed into the stadium. It was during the final moments of the game that the streaker entered playing area breaching the security barricade. With barely 5 minutes left into the game the fan, dressed in hot pink thong unitard and black shorts sprinted through the field before managing to dodge two security guards with a spin. The words 'Vitaly Uncensored' were splashed across the chest, making many ponder if it was an advertising gimmick. The man was finally pinned down towards the end zone.

Westwood One Sports' Kevin Harlan described the incident which left many in splits. "Second down, 20, 5:03 to go... someone has run on the field," Harlan said.

"Some guy with a bra. And now, he's not being chased, he's running the middle, he's at the 40. Arms in the air in a victory salute. He's pulling down his pants, pull up your pants my man! Pull up those pants! He's being chased to the 30... he breaks a tackle from a security guard at the 20, down the middle at the 10, the five! He slides at the one and they converge on him at the goal line.

Pull up your pants, take off the bra and be a man! And the players with hands on hips at the other end of the field are looking at him and shaking their heads and saying why, oh why is his taking place in a Super Bowl?" said the announcer.

Social Media Responds to Super Bowl Streaker 2021

The act attracted a lot of reactions on the social media. "The most interesting part of this game: THE STREAKER!!!! #SuperBowl," tweeted a user.

"The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight," added another.

"Streaker had the best run of the night," said another, as one other wrote: "Just what this boring game needed. A Super Bowl STREAKER!! #SuperBowl." Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: