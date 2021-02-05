Rachel Powell, the infamous 'BullHorn Lady', remains at large even as the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a manhunt. FBI authorities raided Powell's home as neighbors confirmed that the Bullhorn lady vanished weeks ago along with her eight children.

Powell, also dubbed as the 'Pink Hat Lady,' became a sensation after she was caught giving instructions and detailing the floor plan of the Capitol building to a group of attackers gathered inside a room. The video also strengthened the speculation that the Capitol siege was coordinated.

FBI Finds Powell's Home Vacant

On Thursday FBI agents raided Powell's home in a bid to gather evidence related to Powell's participation and role in the January 6 Capitol attack. "We are conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We are seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Powell," the FBI was quoted by CBS affiliate KDKA.

The outlet reported that according to the neighbors Powell and some of the younger children have not been seen for a week or more and are possibly under hiding at an undisclosed location.

According to The New Yorker, Powell was first identified and reported to FBI by Forrest Rogers, a German-American business consultant who is part of a Twitter group called the Deep State Dogs.

Powell Had Denied Being Part of Any Coordinated Group

In the viral videos, Powell was seen instructing the rioters about the layout of the Capitol building. "Hey guys, I've been in the other room. In the other room on the other side of this door right here where you are standing, there is a glass that somebody, if it's broken, you can drop down into a room underneath it," she said using a bullhorn.

"There's also two doors in the other room. One in the rear, and one to the right as you go in. So, people should probably coordinate together if you're going to take this building. We're in, we've got another window to break to make getting in and out easy," she added further.

Earlier, Powell had denied being part of any organized group during the Capitol insurrection. "I was not part of a plot—organized, whatever. I have no military background. . . . I'm a mom with eight kids. That's it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers' market," she had told The New Yorker.

Denying that she had any knowledge of the Capitol's layout Powell said that she figured out as time went on. "It wasn't like there was a map or anything. Listen, if somebody doesn't help and direct people, then do more people die? That's all I'm going to say about that. I can't say anymore. I need to talk to an attorney," she had said.