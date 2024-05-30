Who Is Stefi Cohen? Powerlifter Arrested for Posting Unclothed Photos of Ex-Boyfriend's Girlfriend Online and Trying to Break Free from Cop Car

A professional powerlifter-turned-boxer from Miami was arrested for allegedly hacking her ex-boyfriend's computer and posting nude photos of another woman online, according to police. Stefanie Cohen Margarici, who goes by the name Stefi Cohen, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into a Miami jail on multiple charges, including sexual cyber-harassment.

Cohen, 32, was also charged with resisting arrest after attempting to sweep an officer off his feet with her leg, according to a police report. Two officers somehow managed to take her into custody, but once inside the car, Cohen used her toes to break the door's locking system, the report mentioned. However, the cops finally managed to resist her.

Too Many Crimes

Cohen faces multiple charges, including sexual cyber-harassment, offenses against computer users, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence. Cohen originally from Venezuela, has over 1 million Instagram followers and promotes herself as a 25-time world record powerlifter.

According to an arrest report, it all began when Cohen accessed a computer left behind by her ex-boyfriend in March 2022. She accessed the man's Apple iCloud account and found naked photos of his new girlfriend, according to the report.

Cohen allegedly saved the photos and later shared them in group chats that included the other woman.

According to the report, the other woman said that Cohen sent the photos "with the purpose of exposing and humiliating her."

The computer access was unauthorized, and the woman said she sent the photos only for her boyfriend to see and did not consent to them being shared with anyone else.

When an officer approached Cohen in Coconut Grove on Tuesday and told her that she was under arrest, she refused to comply and began to resist, according to the report.

Two officers managed to take her into custody, but while handcuffed, she tried to sweep an officer off his feet with her leg. Once inside the police car, she used her toes to break the car door's locking system, the report stated.

Revenge Porn to Embarrass Boyfriend

Cohen appeared in court on Wednesday, where she was granted a $3,300 bond and ordered to stay away from her ex and his girlfriend.

Cohen has over one million followers on Instagram, where she shares posts about her weightlifting career and fitness tips.

According to her YouTube account, Cohen is the first woman in powerlifting history to deadlift over 4.5 times her body weight.

Cohen is also a doctor of physical therapy and an exercise physiologist.

"I'm passionate about education and bringing you a NO BS evidence-based view of all things training and nutrition."

She runs a comprehensive fitness program called Revived Method, which she claims is backed by science.