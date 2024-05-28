Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Scare During Flight to Los Angeles, Just Months Before Fight with Jake Paul

Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives confirmed on Monday. The former heavyweight champion, 57, felt nauseous and dizzy, prompting flight staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board to assist him.

Paramedics boarded the plane once it touched down in Los Angeles to provide treatment, following a two-hour delay in Miami due to the heat. This incident comes just two months before the boxing legend is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Dallas. However, the former heavyweight champion is doing fine after medical attention and his representatives said that he is feeling better now.

Tyson Feels the Heat

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," Tyson's representatives told The New York Post in an email. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Typical symptoms of an ulcer flare-up include nausea and vomiting, bloating, belching, gas pain, chest pain, and fatigue.

This follows In Touch's initial report on Monday morning that Tyson "had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded."

Sources indicate that the cabin crew "issued an announcement asking for a doctor 30 minutes before landing, and the message even came on everyone's screens."

"He was in first class, but we were an exit row," an eyewitness added.

"They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, 'He's a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he's OK.' I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words "Mike Tyson" and she nodded her head yes."

Once the plane landed at LAX, there was an additional delay of around 25 minutes while paramedics treated Tyson.

Scary Moment

Tyson, who has previously admitted to daily marijuana use, has given up the drug while training to fight Paul because it is on the list of banned substances used by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

He also revealed he has temporarily given up sex as part of his training regimen. "He only stopped as a means of following all of the rules," his publicist Joann Mignano recently told USA TODAY Sports.

"But he is still a strong advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis for his personal well-being and others like him."

Tyson will turn 58 on July 20, when the fight against Paul is scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The fight has faced criticism in recent weeks, especially due to the significant age gap between the two fighters.

Tyson retired in 2005, but most recently fought in an exhibition match in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in California, which was not declared a professional fight.