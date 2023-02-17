Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Reacts to 'Disrespectful' Cheating Allegations Amid Megan Fox Drama

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has responded to allegations that she was to blame for the rumored breakup of the rapper and his fiancÃ©e, Megan Fox, according to reports. This comes after Fox, 36, this week deleted all the photos of Kelly from her Instagram and later deleted her account, leading to rumors that their relationship was over.

Following that speculation has been rife that Kelly, 32, is having a romantic relationship with Lloyd, but the musician has now issued a statement through her management team calling the claims "meritless." However, there has been no statement from either Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, or Fox, who were spotted walking out of a building together on Monday but not holding hands.

Silencing Her Accusers

Lloyd, 26, slammed the "merciless" and "disrespectful" rumors in a statement provided by her management team to Page Six. "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," the statement read.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Lloyd joined in the 32-year-old rocker's Mainstream Sellout tour last year, which began in June and ended in October. She frequently posted photos of MGK and other band members as well as crew personnel on her Instagram feed, where she extensively recorded her time on tour.

Kelly and Sophie have both performed together at various gatherings and festivals. Most recently, she played guitar with MGK on February 11 at Drake's celebrity-studded Super Bowl party in Arizona, where Fox was also present.

Lloyd and her partner Christopher Painter have been together for more than five years. However, according to insiders, she is also quite close to Kelly which may have been responsible for sparking rumors of her being behind Fox and Kelly's split.

Wild Speculations

The rock guitarist got drawn into the conflict between the "Bloody Valentine" rocker and Fox after sharing the stage with MGK at Sports Illustrated's The Party in Scottsdale, Arizona, over the weekend.

Fox ignited rumors of a split with Kelly during the Super Bowl weekend in 2023 when she uploaded a cryptic Instagram post, deleted all images of her fiancÃ© from her profile, and ultimately deleted her account

Fans immediately assumed, with some blaming Lloyd, that Fox's actions suggested MGK had cheated on her. One person commented on Fox's post, "He probably got with Sophie," to which the actress responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

That said, Lloyd is extremely committed to her boyfriend. Painter has made several appearances at performances of the Mainstream Sellout tour in support of his longtime companion.

Lloyd celebrated Valentine's Day by tagging her boyfriend in a selfie and calling him her "Valentine." Lloyd even posted a video on Wednesday morning of herself performing Iron Maiden's Fear Of The Dark.

Lloyd, 27, has been playing guitar since she was a child and studied popular music at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute before earning her degree in 2018, according to her website.

"I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad," reads a statement from Lloyd's website. "Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment."

Her YouTube videos have received over 100 million views, and the London-born musician has collaborated with companies including Amazon Prime, Hard Rock Cafe, Live Nation, and Harley Davidson. Additionally, the guitarist provides online instruction on the TrueFire platform.