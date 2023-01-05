Amazon Says It Will Cut 18,000 as Jobs 'Economic Uncertainty' Worsens

Amazon said on Wednesday it will cut as many as 18,000 jobs as the economic outlook has become bleak. In November, it was reported that the e-commerce giant would eliminate 10,000 jobs.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement to his staff.

Amazon shares rose more than 2 percent after the announcement. The latest round of the jobcuts would mostly affect the technology and human resources divisions of the company. In total, Amazon has around 300,000 corporate personnel. However, its total staff strength including store workers stand at 1.5 milion.

The people affected by the latest round of layoffs will be communicated about the decision starting from January 18. Jassy said the uncertainty in the economy has made annual budget planning difficult. He also mentioned that the company had "hired rapidly" over the last several years.

The tech industry layoffs in 2022 is pegged at more than 150,000, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.