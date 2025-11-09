Who Is Silas Sampson? Street Racer Kills Four and Injures 11 Others after Slamming Car Into Tampa Gay Bar During Police Chase

At least four people were killed in Florida after a street racer lost control of his car and crashed into a bar. Silas Sampson, 22, of Dade City, was driving recklessly and trying to flee from officers when he lost control and crashed into Bradley's, a gay bar on 7th Avenue, police said. His car plowed into the crowded patio, hitting more than a dozen people.

Three were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Authorities said that at least 11 others were injured, including one person in critical condition. Sampson has since been detained and an investigation has been launched.

Horror on Wheels

"What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said at a press conference, adding, "Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger."

Police say they first noticed Sampson's reckless driving around 12:30 a.m. as he headed toward I-275 South. A Tampa Police Department air unit spotted his car on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street, where he appeared to be racing another vehicle before continuing alone onto the interstate.

Sampson later got off the interstate and sped into downtown Tampa. Officers tried to stop him using a PIT maneuver — a tactic where police nudge a vehicle to make it spin out and stop — but he managed to get away and kept driving toward 7th Avenue, where he eventually crashed into Bradley's bar.

Sampson has been charged with vehicular homicide, and police say more felony charges are likely.

Act of Murder

The owners of Bradley's said their "hearts are broken" over the tragedy. They confirmed that Esme Russell, one of the bar's co-hosts, was unharmed but deeply shaken by what happened. "This tragedy has struck at the heart of Tampa's LGBTQ+ community," it said in a statement.

"Bradley's on 7th is more than just a nightclub, it is a sanctuary, a space of celebration, love, and chosen family for countless people across Tampa Bay.

"Today, we mourn with our friends at Bradley's, the victims' families, and everyone affected by this senseless act."

The crash happened in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood, an area known for its lively gay community and nightlife. Many LGBTQ+ businesses are located along 7th Avenue, which has even earned the nickname "GaYbor."

Ybor City originally began as a neighborhood for Latin immigrants, but over time it grew into a welcoming and vibrant hub for the LGBTQ+ community, according to Out Coast.

Bradley's, the bar struck in the crash, is one of the most popular and well-loved spots in the area.