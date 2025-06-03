Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Neighbor Who Shoot Dead 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss After Heated Argument Arrested

The man who allegedly shot and killed "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss has been arrested, according to a report. The suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was arrested in Texas on Sunday, June 1, at 7:05 p.m, according to online records, the New York Post reported. He faces a charge of first-degree felony murder, with his bond set at $200,000.

Joss, best known for voicing a character on the popular animated series "King of the Hill", was reportedly shot dead by a neighbor in Texas. Joss, who voiced "John Redcorn" on the animated series, got into a heated argument with Ceja at his San Antonio home on Sunday night.

Argument Leading to Death

During the altercation, Ceja drew a gun and shot Joss multiple times. Ceja fled the scene by car but was arrested by authorities just one block away. As authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the deadly shooting, neighbors told TMZ that Joss and Ceja had a long-standing dispute and were reportedly involved in past verbal and physical altercations.

According to Joss' neighbors, his house was destroyed in a fire back in February, which reportedly started when he tried to heat the home using a BBQ pit after his electricity was cut off.

They said that on Sunday, Joss returned to the property to pick up a check from a victim's fire relief fund and found the remains of one of his cherished dogs that had died in the blaze, the New York Post reported.

The sight of the dog's remains sent Joss into a fury, and he began shouting at anyone nearby, including Alvarez Ceja, who lived just two houses away, according to eyewitnesses, the publication reported.

Neighbors said that such outbursts from Joss were common. They claimed that police had been called on him multiple times before his home caught fire earlier this year.

They also alleged that Joss often engaged in strange behavior, such as banging pots and pans on his rooftop in the middle of the night.

More Mystery into the Death

Before the fire, Joss' home had reportedly been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable— a situation neighbors say led to his electricity being disconnected. According to the Post, a GoFundMe campaign was launched for Joss after the incident, successfully raising $10,721 to assist him.

Details on the fundraising page revealed that the house was originally built in 1957 by Joss' father as a gift for his mother, and sadly, three of his dogs lost their lives in the fire.

Joss, a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University, is survived by his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, whom he married on Valentine's Day.

His final credited role on IMDb was in 2023, lending his voice to characters in CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty", where he starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Joss also voiced the character Healing in the animated drama "Unplugged" by Paul McComas and Holly Trasti, appearing with the late Louis Gossett Jr., the late Ed Asner, Christina Ricci, and Jeri Ryan.