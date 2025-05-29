Cassie Ventura Gives Birth to Baby Boy Days after Testifying Against Diddy in Sexual Abuse Case

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura has reportedly welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine on Tuesday, just two weeks after she testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case. Cassie gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in New York City on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The newborn now joins his older sisters, Frankie and Sunny, who were born in December 2019 and March 2021, respectively. Back in February 2024, Ventura, 38, announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her third child. She shared a series of black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot, proudly showing off her growing baby bump while wearing an open shirt and jeans.

Mother Amid Diddy Trial Trauma

Ventura hinted at the sex of her baby by including a blue heart emoji in her caption. Her husband, Fine, 32, also posted the same maternity photos, describing his family as the "greatest gift [he] could ever ask for."

Fine, a personal trainer, has been with Ventura since 2018. The couple got married in August 2019 in Malibu, California, just days after announcing their engagement and plans to start a family.

Before her relationship with Fine, Ventura had an on-and-off affair with Sean "Diddy" Combs from 2007 to 2018.

In November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of rape, physical violence, and other serious allegations. Her legal action opened the door for multiple other claims against Combs, 55, from other alleged victims.

The case was settled less than 24 hours after it was filed.

In May the next year, old surveillance footage emerged showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel back in 2016. He later addressed the incident on Instagram, calling his actions "inexcusable."

Staying by His Wife's Side

Fine hasn't directly commented on Ventura's accusations against Diddy, but he spoke out strongly against abuse following the release of the assault video in May 2024. "Men who hit women aren't men," he began his lengthy Instagram statement at the time. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men."

Fine went on to encourage people to treat the women in their lives with the highest respect and to hold their friends, family, and peers accountable.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times.

During the sex trafficking trial that began on May 5, Ventura took the stand and testified against her former partner, accusing him of years of physical and sexual abuse throughout their 10-year relationship.

Ventura, now a mother of three, told the jury that Combs made her call him a disturbing incest-related nickname and once forced a male escort to urinate in her mouth.

She described Combs' notorious "Freak-Off" parties, which were fueled by drugs and sex, claiming one event lasted as long as four days. Ventura also revealed that the relentless, back-to-back nature of these parties led to painful and recurring urinary tract infections and painful mouth sores.

The Grammy-winning artist has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty plea to the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and involvement in prostitution.