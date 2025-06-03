Jonathan Joss: 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Shot Dead after Heated Argument with Neighbor

Actor Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing a character on the popular animated series "King of the Hill", was reportedly shot dead by a neighbor in Texas. Joss, who voiced "John Redcorn" on the long-running animated series, got into a heated argument with a neighbor at his San Antonio home on Sunday night, police said. During the altercation, the neighbor drew a gun and shot Joss multiple times.

The shooter, whose identity has not been released, fled the scene by car but was arrested by authorities just one block away. Police are still investigating the incident and are talking to multiple witnesses to find out what led to the argument.

Unexpected Confrontation and Death

Only last Saturday, Jonathan — who has 9,000 followers on social media — posted a cheerful video inviting fans to meet him for an autograph signing at Tribe Comics and Games in Austin, Texas.

On Sunday morning, Joss thanked his fans on Facebook, and expressed his gratitude to his supporters for helping him arrange transportation back to San Antonio.

Joss, a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University, is survived by his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, whom he married on Valentine's Day.

His final credited role on IMDb was in 2023, lending his voice to characters in CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty", where he starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Joss also voiced the character Healing in the animated drama "Unplugged" by Paul McComas and Holly Trasti, appearing with the late Louis Gossett Jr., the late Ed Asner, Christina Ricci, and Jeri Ryan.

Star in His Own Right

Despite his diverse work, Joss was best known for his role as John Redcorn — a musician and spiritual healer — on the FOX animated series "King of the Hill." His character was known for a long-running affair with anchorwoman Nancy Hicks-Gribble (voiced by Ashley Gardner), appearing from seasons 2 through 13.

In a post that has since been deleted, Joss expressed disappointment over being excluded from the "King of the Hill" reunion held last Friday at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, which featured co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, along with cast members Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss.

Earlier this year, on January 23, Joss suffered a personal tragedy when his childhood home — built by his father in 1957 — was destroyed by fire, claiming the lives of his three beloved dogs.

He also lost his vehicle in the blaze. A GoFundMe campaign started by Logan Kostroun raised $10,721 toward a $15,000 goal to help him recover.