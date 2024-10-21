Who is Shirel Golan? 22-Year-Old Survivor of October 7 Massacre Dies by Suicide on Her Birthday

Shirel Golan, 22, tragically ended her life on her birthday following a long battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She was a survivor of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, which claimed 364 lives.

Golan was found dead in her home in Porat, near Netanya, where she had planned to celebrate her birthday with loved ones. Her brother, Eyal, expressed anger and blamed the state for failing to provide the mental health care she desperately needed after the trauma.

"If the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened," Eyal told Hebrew media. He also stated that his mother had taken early retirement to care for Shirel, but the family had left her alone only on the day of her death.

Golan and her partner, Adi, were among those who managed to escape the massacre at the open-air festival. They had to abandon their car and hide under a bush for hours before being rescued by a police officer, who saved around 200 people. Golan had shared her experience in an interview with the public broadcaster Kan in November 2023.

Despite suffering from severe PTSD and being hospitalized twice, Golan's family said that the state never officially recognized her condition. Instead, the only support she received came from the Tribe of Nova Community, a grassroots group of survivors from the festival.

Eyal expressed his frustrations, saying, "The State of Israel killed my sister twice. Once mentally in October, and a second time physically on her 22nd birthday." He called on the government to take action and prevent more tragedies, warning that other survivors may face similar fates if left without help.

In response, Israel's Welfare and Social Services Ministry stated that they provide a variety of support services for survivors of the massacre. They also urged those in need of assistance to contact their 24-hour hotline.

Golan's death highlights the broader mental health crisis that has affected thousands of Israelis after the October 7 attacks. Experts estimate that up to 30,000 people could develop PTSD as a result of the attack and the subsequent conflicts. This surge in mental health issues has put significant strain on an already overwhelmed healthcare system. People seeking therapy often face long waiting times, even up to nine months, for appointments.

Shirel Golan's family continues to grieve her loss while urging the state to "wake up" and address the urgent mental health needs of survivors. Eyal, her brother, hopes that their tragedy can raise awareness and prevent more families from losing their loved ones to untreated PTSD.

The Tribe of Nova Community and other grassroots organizations have stepped in to help survivors in the absence of comprehensive state support. The family is left to mourn not just Shirel's death, but what they believe is a preventable tragedy.