Who is Shi Yongxin? China's Famous Shaolin Temple's 'CEO Monk' Under Investigation for Misuse of Funds and Misconduct

Shi Yongxin, the head of China's famous Shaolin Temple, is being investigated for criminal allegations. The allegations include the misuse of temple funds and violation of Buddhist principles. Several government departments are collaborating on the investigation.

In an official statement on its WeChat account, the temple informed that Yongxin is suspected of embezzling project money and temple property. The post also alleged he had long-term relationships with several women and fathered at least one child, actions that violate Buddhist vows.

They said police will reveal more information as the investigation progresses. At this point, formal charges have not been filed, but the temple said that the investigation is ongoing.

The Shaolin Temple, in Henan Province, is among one of China's most recognized religious and cultural sites. Apart from its spiritual import, it is also known for its martial arts legacy, particularly kung fu. The temple caught the attention of international media after the success of the 1982 film "The Shaolin Temple," featuring the Chinese martial arts star Jet Li.

Shi Yongxin, whose birth name is Liu Yingcheng, arrived at the Shaolin Temple in 1981 and became its abbot in 1999. Over the years, he has been instrumental in modernizing and commercializing the temple's activities. His campaign to spread Shaolin kung fu through performances around the world and branded merchandise earned him the nickname "CEO monk." But it has also drawn its share of criticism—especially from those who see it as inimical to the monastic life.

Shi has not been a stranger to controversy. In 2015, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported accusations against him, including fathering children and financial misconduct. But a provincial inquiry exonerated him of any wrongdoing in 2016, Caixin Global reported.

Before the temple's official announcement, some Chinese media platforms peddled fake news that a circular on Sunday said that a fake online notice had been circulating. The false claim suggested Shi was caught trying to flee to the United States with mistresses and about 20 children. The report was promptly denied by the authorities as being baseless.

The new probe is expected to be thorough, and officials have promised the public that findings will be made public. For now, the abbot, Shi Yongxin, remains in his role, but the revelations could lead to major changes at one of China's most ancient temples.