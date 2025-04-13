ICE Arrests New Jersey Restaurant Owner Accused of Spying for China

In a dramatic turn of events, a popular New Jersey restaurant owner has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. Ming Xi Zhang, 61, known locally as "Sushi John," owns Ya Ya Noodles in Montgomery Township. He was taken into custody by ICE agents in Newark as part of ongoing immigration enforcement.

Zhang's arrest follows increased deportation efforts under former President Donald Trump's policies, which focused on removing undocumented immigrants and individuals involved in activities deemed harmful to national security. ICE officials say Zhang violated the terms of his stay in the U.S. and is now subject to deportation.

Zhang, originally from China, legally entered the United States in 2000. However, according to ICE, he later failed to follow the terms of his lawful admission. The agency did not specify exactly when or how he violated those terms but emphasized that he is now in violation of federal immigration laws.

In April 2024, Zhang was convicted in federal court of acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. The conviction followed years of investigation into his activities. In May 2021, Zhang pleaded guilty to serving as a covert agent for China during 2016 without notifying the U.S. Attorney General, as required by law. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

Federal authorities claim Zhang's spying activities date back to at least 2016. Reports from NJ.com state that Zhang met with Chinese security officials in the Bahamas during that year. After returning to New Jersey, he delivered $35,000 to an unidentified individual believed to be connected to the Chinese government. Additionally, he admitted to hosting a Chinese agent at his home in Princeton twice during the fall of 2016.

"Any illegal alien conducting activities related to espionage, sabotage, or export control against the United States is subject to deportation," said John Tsoukaris, ICE's Newark Field Office Director, in a statement released on the agency's website. He added that ICE is committed to removing individuals who pose a threat to national security.

Zhang is currently being held at the Elizabeth Detention Center, awaiting immigration proceedings. A worker at Ya Ya Noodles confirmed his detention to the New York Post, stating, "He's doing good, I mean, given the circumstances. But yeah, he's just kind of waiting... to get let out."

The news of Zhang's arrest has surprised many in the local community. Despite the serious charges, support for him has remained strong. His restaurant continues to operate, and many customers have come forward to express their concern and offer help to Zhang's family. "The whole town has been really supportive," the restaurant worker said. "Everyone's been coming in, offering phone numbers, talking to his family... everyone's really supportive."

For over two decades, Zhang was seen as a quiet and hardworking member of the community. His sudden fall from grace has left many struggling to reconcile the friendly sushi chef they knew with the person accused of secret meetings with foreign agents.

Legal experts say Zhang's case highlights the complex intersection of immigration law and national security. Although he had previously served his sentence for the spying conviction, immigration authorities still have the power to remove individuals considered a security threat, even if they entered the country legally.