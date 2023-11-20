In Miss universe 2023 pageant held at Jose Adolofo Pindea Arena in San Salvador Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, has made history by winning the 72nd Miss Universe title. She won the title in a tough competition with participants from 90 different countries, This special win brought her cheers from the excited audience.

The last part of the competition, where the finalists showed their grace and talent, was not only about Miss Nicaragua's success but also highlighted the impressive performances of Miss Thailand and Miss Australia, who secured their places in the competition. The moment when the current Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, passed the crown to the new winner, it added an emotional touch to the ceremony.

The second runner-up position went to Moraya Wilson from Miss Australia, and the first runner-up was Anntonia Porsild from Miss Thailand. Both of them earned some key titles in the Miss Universe contest.

Who is Sheynnis Palacios?

As the first-ever Miss Universe from Nicaragua, Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, better known by her stage name Sheynnis Palacios, made history on November 19, 2023, when she emerged victorious in the Miss Universe 2023 competition. Prior to her victory, on November 19, Palacios made a name for herself as Miss World Nicaragua 2020 in the Miss World 2021 competition, where her respectable ranking among the Top 40 contestants highlighted her talent and presence on the international stage.

Commencing her modeling and pageantry career at an early age, Palacios won the title of Miss Teen Nicaragua in 2016, which paved the way for her later successes. On the runway, Sheynnis Palacios wowed spectators with her stunning presence in an embroidered silver gown. The gown was more than just aesthetically pleasing; it exuded grace, elegance, and a hint of divine femininity. The shiny blue cape that accompanied the ensemble honored her native Nicaragua, which is marked by its distinctive white and blue flag. Apart from her modeling career, Sheynnis Palacios is also a prominent figure on social media, having nearly 651,000 Instagram followers and becoming a TikTok celebrity.

The Winning Answer

The crucial moment in the competition was when the final question was asked to Miss Universe 2023: "If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?" Miss Australia chose to honor her mother, wanting to experience life from her perspective. On the other hand, Miss Thailand found inspiration in the struggles and achievements of Malala Yousafzai. However, what stood out was Miss Nicaragua's unexpected choice of naming Mary Wollstonecraft, a women's rights activist known as the mother of feminism.

After the well-deserved win, social media was filled with messages celebrating Miss Nicaragua. Fans showed their excitement and support, praising her performance and recognizing her inspiring life story of determination and resilience. One fan said, "The best one from the beginning was Nicaragua. Well done. She deserved it," while another highlighted, "Nicaragua deserved to win. Her life has been extremely difficult, and with her life story of perseverance, I'm sure she can reach millions of women across the globe."

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant took place on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and on November 19, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time. The event was broadcast live on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and its X account, captivating audiences worldwide with its glamour and significance.