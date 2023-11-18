Miss Universe 2023 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch the Miss Universe Pageant Online from Anywhere

The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in El Salvador. Scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, the global beauty pageant will feature participants from over 80 countries as they compete for the coveted crown.

This year marks a historic moment as the first transgender contestants, Miss Portugal Marina Machete and Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé, compete in the event. Also, Pakistan will make its debut in the pageant. This year's pageant also welcomes mothers and married women, breaking long-standing barriers in the world of beauty pageants. Here's all you need to know about the Miss Universe 2023.

Glamour Galore

The hosting duties for the event will be handled by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, with a performance by John Legend. The panel of judges for this year includes model and activist Halima Aden, singer Mario Bautista, Telemundo host Giselle Blondet, influencer Avani Gregg, original Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, and former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano.

R'Bonney Gabriel, the former Miss Universe from the United States, will crown her successor at the upcoming event.

Date and Time

The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, 18 November 2023. The event will begin at 6:30 am IST.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

How to Live Stream

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant will be broadcast live on the Roku channel. The channel can be accessed at Roku.com, on Roku and Samsung TVs, and on devices supporting the Roku app, including the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon's Fire TV Stick, and other compatible devices.

Additionally, you have the option to watch Telemundo live online by logging in with your cable TV provider credentials at Telemundo.com.

For those with an existing streaming subscription and located outside of the U.S., using a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN allows you to watch Miss Universe from nearly any location worldwide.

The event will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo, available on live TV streaming platforms. Some of the top on-demand online cable services offering Telemundo in their packages include Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, DirecTV Stream provides an Español add-on with the channel.

International viewers can catch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant live on the official Miss Universe YouTube account and Twitter, ensuring a global reach.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream also provide streaming access to Telemundo, offering various options for audiences worldwide to witness this much-awaited event.