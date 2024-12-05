Who Is She Spoilers: Upcoming KBS Drama Introduces Jung Jinyoung as Clumsy Producer in New Poster

Who Is She is only weeks away from its premiere on KBS. The upcoming K-drama recently released a character poster of Jung Jinyoung. The poster introduced the actor as a clumsy producer named Daniel Han, who was once a star idol. It highlights his striking visuals, increasing viewers' curiosity about the reason behind his fall.

The romantic fantasy drama is a remake of the famous 2014 film Miss Granny. It narrates the story of a woman who gets a second chance in life in her 70s. The character unexpectedly transforms into a 20-year-old woman and gets a chance to pursue her dreams. The mini-series features Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, Jung Jin Young, and Chae Won Bin in lead roles.

Jinyoung will portray Daniel Han, a head producer at Eunice Entertainment, a former idol group leader. The actor recently revealed that he plays a completely different role as a head producer at Eunice Entertainment in the upcoming KBS drama.

"In the movie, I played the grandson, but this time, I played a different role as a producer. It feels like a character I can take on now that I'm older," he shared.

Who Is She Spoilers

Han encounters a challenge when he works on his final project. The head producer meets Emily when he is in search of talents to form a girl group. She is a captivating emotional presence. Han decides to choose her as the center of the girl group. However, the head producer faces an unexpected challenge after Emily suddenly vanishes.

Han meets another person with exceptional emotional depth while struggling to find a replacement for Emily. His encounter with Oh Doo Ri takes him through a challenging journey. The head producer embarks on an adventurous path while trying to debut Doo Ri as the girl group's star.

"Our project isn't dark but full of bright, happy energy. I've always valued the word happiness, and when I think of Who Is She! that's the first thing that comes to mind. The story and setting are quite different. The biggest change is probably because of the addition of the idol girl group training concept," Jinyoung teased.

How to Watch Who Is She?

The romantic fantasy drama will premiere on KBS2 on Wednesday (December 18) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings: