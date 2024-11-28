When the Phone Rings: Netizens Praise Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin After Watching MBC Drama

When the Phone Rings has become one of the most loved K-dramas premiered in November. The mystery thriller drama captured the attention of millions of Korean drama lovers worldwide because of the onscreen chemistry between Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. The cast members featured an amazing chemistry onscreen. Netizens praised both the actors after watching the MBC mini-series.

The mystery thriller premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22). It features Yeon Seok as Baek Sa Eon, the youngest presidential spokesperson and a member of a prominent political family. Soo Bin portrays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. She is a sign language interpreter for TV and court. The mini-series revolves around the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple.

When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, will return with a new episode on MBC on Friday (November 29). Episode 3 will continue to follow Sa Eon and Soo Bin as they focus on the source of a mysterious phone call.

Netizens Praise Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin

After watching the first two episodes of the MBC mystery thriller, viewers shared their opinions about the mini-series. Several audiences praised the onscreen couple for their amazing chemistry onscreen. A social media user said the casting member deserves praise for choosing Yeon Seok and Soo Bin as Sa Eon and Hee Joo.

Another netizen shared that the fantastic chemistry between the onscreen couple keeps viewers hooked to the screens. A viewer spoke about how Yeon Seok perfectly shows off the dark side of his character while featuring a mix of concern, jealousy, and restrained love.

Netizens' Reactions

Whoever casted #YooYoonSeok and #ChaeSooBin deserves a RAISE. Cuz LOOK AT THEM. You could feel the tension and their oozing chemistry. This is the K-drama that got out of my slump. Thank you so much!

#WhenthePhoneRings did NOT disappoint! Hiding in an empty room trope? Check. Jealous husband who cooks breakfast? Double check. I'm hooked and having the time of my life!

Yoo Yeon Seok bringing out his character's dark side while showcasing a mix of concern, jealousy, and restrained love is chilling. This dude is indeed talented, like I'm already soo invested in their dynamics.

#WhenThePhoneRings has a gripping storyline and a fantastic cast, but still, its directing format hasn't won me over. It's the only reason for me to deduct two points and give it an 8/10 (for now).

Hee Joo is playing a dangerous game, and I'm here for it. Liking the chemistry chemistry between #ChaeSoobin and #YooYeonseok. This drama is kind of serving the HEAT!

This arranged marriage / enemies trope will always be good for me with the right pairing and acting not to mention the exciting plot of this drama.

This is a drama that leaves you wanting more. I will have to see through until the end because what do you mean they dropped another twist??!!?

The ending of #WhenThePhoneRingsEp2 had me clutching my imaginary pearls! Sa-eon lowkey saved Hee Joo from marrying a douchebag by orchestrating their marriage (since her sis bailed). I need the next episode ASAP!

THE TWIST IS INSANE! It wasn't their family, it was Sa Eon who decided to change the bride to Hee Joo, knowing that she would marry a bad guy. Why is this giving me the conclusion that he liked her first??