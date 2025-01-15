Who Is She! Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Who Is She! episode 9 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (January 15) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ae Shim will struggle to decide on firing Oh Doo Ri. Daniel Han will take matters into his own hands. His response becomes crucial for Doo Ri and her future. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Who Is She! is an ongoing musical romance drama starring Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, Jung Jin Young, and Chae Won Bin. It is a remake of the 2014 film Miss Granny, which tells the story of a 70-year-old grandmother named Oh Mal Soon after she transforms into a 20-year-old woman named Oh Doo Ri. The mini-series premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (December 18) at 9:50 PM KST. Heo Seung Min wrote the script, and Park Yong Soon directed the K-drama. The romance drama airs a new episode every Wednesday and Thursday on MBC.

Here is everything about Who Is She! episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Who Is She! Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Who Is She! episode 9 preview shows Ae Shim struggling to fire Doo Ri. She teams up with the stalker after realizing that they share the same goal. Daniel takes matters into his own hands when things get out of control. He tries to protect Doo Ri when she gets threatened. According to the production team, his response becomes crucial for Doo Ri and her future.

The newly released stills feature a meaningful smile of Doo Ri after meeting Ae Shim. They also feature a secret team-up between Ae Shim and the stalker. Another set of images hint at the blossoming romance between Doo Ri and Daniel. The viewers can expect to watch the workplace romance between the two characters in the upcoming episode.