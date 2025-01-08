Who Is She! Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Who Is She! episode 7 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (January 8) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature a tense interaction between Oh Doo Ri, Daniel Han, and Park Jun. The viewers can expect to watch a heart-fluttering scene between Daniel Hun and Doo Ri. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Who Is She! is an ongoing musical romance drama starring Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, Jung Jin Young, and Chae Won Bin. It is a remake of the 2014 film Miss Granny, which tells the story of a 70-year-old grandmother named Oh Mal Soon after she transforms into a 20-year-old woman named Oh Doo Ri. The mini-series premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (December 18) at 9:50 PM KST. Heo Seung Min wrote the script, and Park Yong Soon directed the K-drama. The romance drama airs a new episode every Wednesday and Thursday on MBC.

Here is everything about Who Is She! episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its seventh episode on KBS2 on Wednesday (January 8) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the next chapter on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Who Is She! Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Who Is She! episode 7 preview shows Doo Ri feeling uncomfortable while interacting with Park Jun and Daniel Han. Park Jun's affectionate look makes Doo Ri feel awkward as she tries to capture Daniel Han's attention. When Park Jun approaches Daniel Han, introducing himself as a new guest at Gap Yong's guest house, Han ignores him. Gap Yong's son, Park Ja Young, quietly watches them with a serious expression.

The newly released stills show Doo Ri lost in thoughts as she hangs upside down on a horizontal bar. Daniel Han slowly approaches her and helps her feel relaxed. The production team asked the viewers to watch the upcoming episode to see how Doo Ri struggles to hide her feelings for Daniel Han.