Study Group: Everything About Upcoming TVING Drama Starring Hwang Min Hyun

Study Group is an upcoming teen drama starring Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun, Shin Su Hyun, Yoon Sang Jeong, and Gong Do Yu. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, written by Shin Hyung Wook. The mini-series follows a high school student named Yoon Ga Min, who wants to excel in his studies and clear the college entrance exam.

With only a couple of weeks left for the premiere, the production team has released a new teaser and a poster. The newly released poster features Min Hyun as a studious student who hides his fighting skills. It shows him throwing a strong punch in the air and scattering pencils. The poster features his determination to form a study group and work hard on the college entrance test.

The teaser follows Min Hyun as he does everything to score good marks. Despite waking up at 5:00 am and going for workouts to increase his stamina, the high school ranks second last in the entire school. His life changed after entering one of the worst high schools in the world. In the new school, Min Hyun gains the strength to fight against those who disrupt his studies.

The teaser shows him teaming up with a passionate contract teacher named Lee Han Kyung and fellow student Kim Se Hyun to form a study group.

Watch the Teaser Below:

Here is everything about the upcoming TVING drama Study Group, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Study Group will premiere on TVING on Thursday (January 23). Eom Seon Ho wrote the script for this teen drama with Oh Bo Hyun. Lee Jang Hoon directed it with Yoo Beom Sang. The mini-series narrates the story of a boy named Yoon Ga Min. It follows Ga Min after he forms a study group at Yuseong Technical High School. It is known as the worst school in the world.

Min Hyun will portray Ga Min, and Ji Eun will play Lee Han Kyung, a talented teacher who dreams of changing the school. Woo Min, Su Hyun, Sang Jeong, and Do Yu will appear as the students in the teen drama. Study Group will feature Kim Young Ah, Morgan Hoo, Lee Kwang Hee, and Joo Yeon Woo as supporting cast.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Preview and Spoilers

Cast members Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Woo Min introduced their characters. Min Hyun described Ga Min as a struggling student desperate to score high marks. Ga Min looks like a model student but never scores well in exams. After joining Yusung Technical High School, he unites like-minded students to create a study group.

"He struggles with studying but desperately wants to improve and has a fiery passion for academics. He may look like a model student but never scores well. At Yusung Technical High School, he gathers like-minded students and creates a study group," the cast member said.

Han Ji Eun described Lee Han Kyung as a teacher who wholeheartedly supports Ga Min's vision to form a study group. According to Cha Woo Min, Pi Han Wool wields power at Yusung Technical High School. The cast member said it was fascinating to see all the cast members feel like they have stepped right out of the comic.