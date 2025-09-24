Sniper Shoots Dead Three Migrants and Injures Several Others at Dallas ICE Facility Before Turning the Gun on Self

A deranged gunman opened fire and killed three immigrants and injured at least four others, as they were being led into an ICE facility for processing before turning the gun on himself, authorities said of the "monstrous" attack. The shooter's body was found on the rooftop.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, fired from a rooftop just before 7 a.m. as agents were leading people into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News. The attack comes only a month after the same ICE facility faced a bomb threat. There were "three fatalities, potentially detainees," McLaughlin said after the deadly attack.

Rampage Inside ICE Facility

The exact number of fatalities remains unclear. WFAA reported that two detainees were killed, while Fox4 said as many as four others were critically wounded. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that there were "multiple victims and fatalities."

The sniper, described as a white man, took his own life as officers closed in, police sources told Fox4. He was believed to have been firing from the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer's office, WFAA noted.

So far, neither the gunman nor the victims have been publicly identified, and investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Noem said in a statement: "While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

Photos from the scene showed a heavy police presence surrounding the area.

While the sniper appeared to be targeting migrants in ICE custody, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on X that the incident should be seen as a broader attack on ICE and law enforcement.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals," Paxton wrote.

Signs of a Bigger Threat

Vice President JD Vance echoed the concern, adding: "The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

The ICE center has faced repeated protests from pro-immigration groups in recent months.

Just last month, 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat at the facility. Authorities said he showed up at the entrance on August 25, claimed he had a bomb in his backpack, and even showed what he called a detonator strapped to his wrist. He is now charged with making terroristic threats.

On July 4, another violent incident unfolded at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, where 10 people were arrested after opening fire on law enforcement officers.

Officials said the attackers, who were armed and wearing tactical gear, were trying to disrupt operations at the center. They now face charges of terrorism and aggravated assault.