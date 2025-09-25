Who Is Joshua Jahn? Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Who Killed Two Migrants Before Turning Gun on Self Had Anti-ICE Messages on His Bullets

The sniper who killed at least two migrants and injured several others after opening fire at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility has been identified as Joshua Jahn, 29, The Daily Mail reported.

The deadly shooting took place just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the ICE facility in Dallas, when the gunman opened fire on migrants in an unmarked transport van before turning the gun on himself. Several law enforcement sources confirmed the shooter as Joshua Jahn, and the ICE said in a statement that the sniper had "fired indiscriminately." Law enforcement confirmed that the victims were all ICE detainees, while no officers and staff were harmed.

Anti-Ice Messages Found

Officials revealed at a press conference on Wednesday morning that ammo recovered near the shooter's body had been "anti-ICE messages" scrawled on it. FBI Director Kash Patel even released a photo showing the words "Anti-ICE" carved into them.

The gunman fired "from an elevated position" while migrants were inside the transport van. He was later found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer's office, according to WFAA.

The FBI's Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge, Joe Rothrock, said at a Wednesday morning press conference that the shooting is being investigated "as an act of targeted violence."

"What I can share with you is that early evidence we've seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature. Again, this is just the most recently example of this type of attack," Rothrock said.

Sharing a photo of the ammo rounds on the ground, Patel said in a post, "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack... These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off."

Bigger Threat Not Ruled Out

While the sniper appeared to be targeting migrants in ICE custody, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on X that the incident should be seen as a broader attack on ICE and law enforcement.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals," Paxton wrote.

Vice President JD Vance echoed the concern, adding: "The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

The ICE center has faced repeated protests from pro-immigration groups in recent months.

Just last month, 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat at the facility. Authorities said he showed up at the entrance on August 25, claimed he had a bomb in his backpack, and even showed what he called a detonator strapped to his wrist. He is now charged with making terroristic threats.

On July 4, another violent incident unfolded at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, where 10 people were arrested after opening fire on law enforcement officers.

Officials said the attackers, who were armed and wearing tactical gear, were trying to disrupt operations at the center. They now face charges of terrorism and aggravated assault.