Who Sent Coffee Truck, Dinner Set to Song Hye Kyo to the Sets of 'Now We Are Breaking Up'?

Song Hye Kyo is back in the shooting set after a hiatus of two years. For her first project after divorce from Song Joong Ki, the Encounter star is receiving much love from her friends. Song Hye Kyo recently received a coffee truck and a dinner treat on the sets of her new drama Now We Are Breaking Up.

Song Hye Kyo shared a picture of her with coffee truck sent to her by Kim Hee Sun on Instagram. Tagging Kim Hee Sun, Song Hye Kyo wrote on her Insta story "My lovely unnie [like older sister]. Thank you."

Coffee Truck, Dinner Treat

The banner on the truck read: "Rooting for Hye Kyo and Now, We Are Breaking Up. From your loving unnie." Kim Hee Sun also sent a banner along with the truck that had the message, "Please dote on our Hye Kyo lots and lots."

This was not all. Song Hye Kyo posted another picture on her Instagram the following day. This picture was of a dining area set up. The banner with Song Hye Kyo's picture read: "Passionately cheering on our Hye Kyo and the cast and crew of Now, We Are Breaking Up. From Song Yoon Ah."

Song Hye Kyos hared the photo with the caption: "Unnie, thank you so much. I really enjoyed the meal." Song Hye Kyo has been friends with Song Yoon Ah for 20 years now. Both met for the first time on the sets of drama Hotelier in 2001.

Both Kim Hee Sun and Song Yoon Ah have been Song Hye Kyo's support system. Thus their display of support meant a lot to Song Hye Kyo who is back to TV acting after being away from the glam world since airing of her previous drama Encounter.

Song Hye Kyo's current drama Now, We Are Breaking Up also stars Jang Ki Yong, EXO's Sehun, Girl's Day's Yura, Choi Hee Seo, and Kim Joo Heon. The drama is about a career-oriented woman in the fashion industry who has no time for love and thus ends up breaking up with her love interests frequently. But entry of Jang Ki Young, a younger man and a passionate photographer changes her life forever. Now We Are Breaking Up is slated for release in the second half of 2021.