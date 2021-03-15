Song Hye Kyo to Romance Jang Ki Young in Drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Song Hye Kyo has returned to Korean dramas after a hiatus of two years. After reviewing various offers, the Encounter actress has zeroed in on Now, We Are Breaking Up. She will play Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label. She will romance Jang Ki Young of Born Again fame.

This is Song Hye Kyo's first project after announcing divorce from Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki. Various factors show that the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up has a number of similarities to Song Hye Kyo's previous drama Encounter. Here is all we know the upcoming drama about Now, We Are Breaking Up.

A Noona Romance

In real life, the age difference between Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Young is nine years. In the drama too Song Hye Kyo's character Ha Young Eun will play a career-oriented woman who has no time for love and ends up breaking up with men frequently. But she can't help but fall for Yoon Jae Guk [played by Jang Ki Young], a young and popular freelancer photographer.

In Encounter too, Song Hye Kyo played a wealthy hotel chain CEO who had no hopes of falling in love but couldn't help herself when she fell hard for a young employee who took her heart away with his photography skills.

Song Hye Kyo is the Fendi's first South Korean global ambassador and a model endorsing Chaumet and Bottega Veneta. She had even won the Tatler's Most Stylish 2020 honour. So, her role in the drama is also expected to be stylish and trendy.

Star-Studded Cast, Streaming Details

The drama Now, We Are Breaking Up also stars Choi Hee Seo of Stranger 2 fame. She will play the role of director of the fashion label's design team who is also Hwang Chi Sook's high schoolmate. Kim Joo Heon of It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame will be seen as Seok Do Hoon, a skilled PR company CEO. Kim Joo Heon has acted with Song Hye Kyo in the drama Encounter.

Now, We Are Breaking Up is being directed by Lee Gil Bok and written by Je In. The 16-episode drama will be aired between July 2, 2021 and August 21, 2021. Nam Ki Ae, Choi Hong Il, Joo Min Mo, Cha Hwa Yun, Jang Hyuk Jin, Song Yoo Hyun, Lee Joo Myung, Park Hyo Joo, Yoon Na Moo, Yoon Jung Hee and Ki Eun Se will be seen playing supporting roles.