Song Joong Ki - Song Hye Kyo Update: 'Bogota', 'Now We Are Breaking Up' to Start Soon

Fans cannot get enough of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, top actors of Korean entertainment industry. The former couple is still a favorite among the fans. After getting divorced in 2019, Song Hye Kyo decided to stay away from the glam world for a while and Song Joong Ki decided to immerse himself in work. The latest information is that both the stars are going to be busy in their respective projects in 2021.

Song Joong Ki is currently busy with the shooting of his successful mafia-legal drama Vincenzo, where he plays mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano. He will start filming for the remaining portion of the movie Bogota in Columbia, soon.

'Bogota' Filming From July?

The media outlet OSEN reported that the production house plans to return to Columbia to resume filming of Bogota in July, 2021. The indoor portions of the movie will be shot in Korea in May and June, before going to Columbia.

Thus, soon after completing Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki will gear up to return to the sets of Bogota. Filming of Bogota was halted and the entire cast and crew had to return to South Korea due to coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Reports state that 90 percent of the movie will be shot in Columbia.

Bogota is criminal thriller set in Colombia. The story revolves around a young man in his 30s who emigrates to Colombia in the 1990s and the challenges he faces while settling in a traditional market in Bogota. Directed and written by Kim Sung Je, the movie also stars Lee Hee Joon, Ryu Seung Beom and Jo Hyun Chul in main roles.

'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo will be returning to TV dramas after a break of more than two years. She has been cast as the main lead opposite Jang Ki Young in the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. This will be the Encounter actress' first project after her divorce from Song Joong Ki.

Song Hye Kyo plays a fashion company manager and will sport most fashionable clothes and accessories. Being a career oriented woman, she has no time for relationship and gets used to breaking up after short-term relationships. But things change when she falls for a younger man, a rich and professional photographer.

Meanwhile, soon after the divorce Song Joong Ki got busy with shooting for his movie Space Sweepers, followed by Bogota. Then he was cast as the main lead for the drama Vincenzo [ongoing]. Though not a couple any more, both Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have carved a niche for themselves and their fans are always happy to see them on the screen.