Who is Hannah Lynch? British Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's 18-Year-old Daughter is also Missing After Yacht Sinks Off Sicily

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is among the six people feared dead after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily early this morning. The 180ft superyacht, named Bayesian, was struck by a freak waterspout before quickly submerging near Porticello, Palermo.

The yacht had been hosting a celebratory gathering following Mike Lynch's recent acquittal from fraud charges. This celebration turned into a nightmare when tragedy struck just before dawn at around 5 a.m., as strong winds and a tornado battered the region. Witnesses described seeing the brightly lit yacht disappear beneath the waves within minutes, despite the valiant efforts of those on board to keep it afloat.

Mike Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, was among the 15 survivors rescued from the wreckage. Mrs. Bacares, who was injured during the incident, recounted the terrifying moments when the yacht began to tilt uncontrollably. She described the glass shattering around them and the vessel sinking rapidly, leaving many of the passengers with little time to react. Despite her own injuries, which left her unable to walk, Mrs. Bacares has been actively coordinating with rescue teams, holding on to the hope that her husband and daughter might still be found.

Divers have been working tirelessly to search the wreckage, located 160ft underwater, for any signs of the missing passengers. Authorities have so far recovered the body of a man believed to be a Canadian crew member. The search is ongoing, but hopes are fading as time passes.

Hannah Lynch, 18, was one of the youngest guests on board. Hannah had just completed A-levels and gained a place to study English at Oxford University. She had joined the celebration alongside colleagues and family members from Mike Lynch's company, Invoke Capital, and the legal firm Clifford Chance, which had represented Mr. Lynch throughout his legal ordeal. The sailing trip was meant to mark Mr. Lynch's legal victory after a 12-year battle over the £8.6 billion sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard.

The sudden loss has sent shockwaves through the close-knit group, many of whom had been instrumental in supporting Mike Lynch through his legal battles. The tragedy has cast a pall over what was intended to be a joyous celebration of a hard-won victory.

Authorities in Sicily have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the yacht's sinking. Initial reports suggest that the waterspout, a rare and violent weather phenomenon, may have caught the yacht's crew by surprise, leading to the rapid capsizing and sinking of the vessel. The unpredictable nature of the weather in the Mediterranean, particularly during the summer months, has been cited as a contributing factor.

As the search for the missing continues, the families of those aboard the Bayesian wait anxiously for news, hoping against hope that their loved ones might still be found alive. The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that even the most luxurious and well-prepared vessels can face when confronted with the unpredictable forces of nature.