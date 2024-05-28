Boston Man Accused of Tricking Girlfriend into Taking Medication to End Pregnancy

A Boston man is accused of misleading a woman he was dating into taking medication to end her pregnancy, the Middlesex County District Attorney said.

As reported by WCVB, Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, was charged with poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member.

Kawada Told the Victim He was Giving Her Iron, Vitamin Pills

According to authorities, Kawada and the victim were dating and the victim became pregnant. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Watertown Chief of Police Justin Hanrahan say Kawada secretly gave the victim medication under the guise that he was giving her iron pills and vitamins. Authorities said the medication was actually intended to end the pregnancy.

After the victim had been given the pills, one of which is believed to be misoprostol, the victim suffered a miscarriage, the Middlesex DA's office said in a news release.

What is Misoprostal?

WCVB cited the National Institute of Health, which says that misoprostol is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention and treatment of gastric ulcers induced by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in patients who are taking NSAIDs and are at high risk for ulceration.

However, the medication is also used off-label for a variety of indications of obstetrics and gynecology, including medication abortion.

"The combination of misoprostol and mifepristone is FDA-approved for medical abortions," the NIH website says. "In instances where mifepristone is unavailable, a misoprostol-only regimen is the recommended alternative."

Kawada was arrested by Watertown police on Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Tuesday. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Watertown Police are investigating the case.