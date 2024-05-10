Who Is Savannah Gankiewicz? Miss Hawaii Crowned New Miss USA after Shock Resignation of Noelia Voigt Over Bullying Allegations

The Miss USA pageant has crowned a new winner following the shock resignation of the former titleholder, who cited concerns over her "physical and mental wellbeing" amidst allegations of bullying. The new Miss USA is Miss Hawaii -- Miss Hawaii, Savannah Gankiewicz, whose name was announced by the Miss USA organization on Thursday.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, Laylah Rose, the CEO and president of the pageant organization, announced that Gankiewicz would be crowned as the new titleholder following the unexpected resignation of the original winner, Noelia Voigt, earlier in the week. Voigt, 24, announced her resignation on Monday in an Instagram post, leaving her fans shocked.

Lucky Miss Hawaii

Gankiewicz, 28, was originally named the runner-up at the Miss USA pageant last October. In the Instagram post, Rose described Gankiewicz as "a true representation of vision, intelligence, and compassion."

"Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA," Rose wrote.

Voigt's resignation marks the first instance in the pageant's 72-year history of a titleholder voluntarily surrendering the crown.

"I fully support and respect Noelia's decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness," Gankiewicz said in a statement, which was shared by the organization on Instagram.

"I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf."

The announcement comes just days after Voigt gave up her Miss USA crown after only seven months in a bid to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Utah native shared her decision on Instagram on Monday, expressing gratitude for her time with the Miss USA organization, which she described as "incredibly meaningful."

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," Voigt wrote in her Instagram post.

New Winner Amid Controversy

In a separate statement shared on her own Instagram account, Gankiewicz, who is a model, entrepreneur, and the program director of the nonprofit What Makes You Feel Beautiful, said that her decision to accept the title was not "made lightly."

"Noelia, it was the honor of a lifetime to share the stage with you during your crowning moment and I wish you all the best in your next chapter," she said in the statement, writing that she vowed to use her "little time" as Miss USA to help rebuild Lahaina on her home island of Maui.

She added: "Thank you everyone for your words of encouragement and kindness as I embark on this new journey. Your uplifting comments and messages have ensured me that accepting the title is the right thing to do and I am so thrilled to be your new Miss USA."

In the wake of the recent title shakeup and the resignation of 17-year-old Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, sources close to the situation have suggested that beneath the glitz and glamour of the pageant, there may have been something more troubling.

The sources allege that "bullying" by management could have been a contributing factor to both beauty queens relinquishing their crowns.

The Miss USA organization has faced its share of controversy over the years, with one notable incident in 2022 when contestants raised allegations that the competition was rigged. In 2023, Max Sebrechts, the husband of ousted Miss USA president Crystle Stewart, was accused of sending "unwanted" sexual messages to pageant participants.