Who Is Savannah Daisley? Australian Heiress and Entrepreneur Charged for Having Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy Four Times in One Day

An Australian detox entrepreneur and horse heiress, who lives in a $10 million mansion and leads a high life, has been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy four times in a single day. Savannah Daisley's faced Waverley Court on Tuesday after being charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 years old.

Daisley, 45, who was refused bail, has, however, denied the allegations and intends to plead not guilty. Police have alleged that the sexual encounter with the boy took place in the same exclusive North Shore suburb where she lives with her husband and children.

Sex Addict

Daisley, a glamorous mother of two, who is the daughter of famed Aussie horse breeder Ross Daisley, was accused of having four sex encounters with a 14-year-old child before 5 pm on May 20 last year for a total of 24 hours. Her world came crashing down on Tuesday when she was denied bail in Waverley Local Court, in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

It's unknown if the two knew one another before the alleged activities. Daisley has denied all the allegations and plans to plead not guilty although the police is sure that she had sex with the unnamed teen on at least four occasions in a single day.

The defense attorney for Daisley cried out, claiming that the claims against his socialite client were made "in spite" and that the case was one of "oath vs. oath."

According to the police claims presented to the court, Daisley was highly intoxicated at the time of having sex with the victim.

However, according to prosecutor Daniel Richardson, there is direct-from-the-source evidence: He claimed that a police officer had informed him of a video of the heiress making a lewd phone call in which she purportedly confesses to kissing the teen.

According to Richardson, the tape shows that Daisley had little memory of the encounter, possibly as a result of her intoxication at the time.

"But she says, 'I thought you were going to call the police on me, I thought we had placed this in a little box and thrown it deep into the sea,'" the prosecutor told the court. "[The officer's] instruction to me was the phone call was quite damning to her. The facts are that admissions were made that were captured on telephone intercept and it is a quite serious matter."

Future in Dark

Daisley will be detained until her case is mentioned in Manly Court on August 2 at Silverwater Women's Correctional Center, a long cry from her life of luxury. Her father, who was also willing for his daughter to report to police every day, had offered to put up $10,000 bail for her. Ross Daisley is also the breeder of the well-known thoroughbred racehorse Choisir.

Despite the fact that Daisley's Instagram account has been removed, a screenshot of a recent post that was obtained by news.com.au shows a caption that the heiress wrote stating that she has been clean for 223 days.

According to the post, she had "walked away from her partner of 8 years."

Daisley is a trained naturopath and is one of the most successful women entrepreneurs in Australia. She is the founder of the 14-day Smart Cleanse programme, which includes capsules and supplements that claim to purify users' bodies, reduce stress, help them lose weight, and "reverse ageing."

After securing agreements with supplement giant Mr Vitamin and pharmacy behemoth Priceline in 2018 and 2020, respectively, Daisley's products are now sold all over Australia. The Neighbors star Jodi Gordon appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021, promoting the program as her "health and beauty secret."

The brunette is also the author of two books: "14 Day Smart Cleanse" and the forthcoming "Epigenetics," which is set to examine how "stress and toxins have a detrimental effect on cell function and structure."

When Smart Cleanse debuted in the US in September 2021, it expanded internationally under the umbrella of Nulife Cleanse Pty Ltd.

Daisley expressed excitement about the opportunity help Americans treat the root cause of their illness with gut-focused, practitioner-grade detoxification protocol, drastically raise their quality of life, help them achieve their target weight and transform their lives for the better', in an Instagram post from last August.