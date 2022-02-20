Who Is Natasha Bassett? Mystery Woman Spotted with Elon Musk Revealed to be Australian Actress

The new mystery woman in tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's life has been revealed as Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The glamorous actress was spotted leaving the Tesla and SpaceX boss's private jet after it touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to Hollywood Life, a source said that Bassett and Musk were in a "monogamous relationship."

The actor will soon be seen in Baz Luhrmann's biopic about Elvis, as The King's first girlfriend Dixie Locke. Bassett, 27, has been working in the industry for more than a decade, having previously appeared as Britney Spears in a 2017 Lifetime biopic about the singer's life.

New Woman in Musk's Life

The multi-billionaire Musk's private life has been a subject of scrutiny ever since he split from his former girlfriend, singer Grimes, 33, in September. The couple was together for three years but decided to separate just a year after welcoming their now one-year-old son X Ã† A-Xii.

Following the split Musk had confirmed that he and the electronic pop singer whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, 33, plan to co-parent their 1-year-old son, according to Page Six. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk had said.

However, it now seems Musk is again looking for company and he has found an ideal partner in Bassett. The two were seen exiting Musk's private jet on Thursday but not many new about the identity of the new woman in the billionaire's life till a couple of days back.

Bassett grew up in Sydney but relocated to New York in 2019 to attend drama school. In a short career she has tasted success working with some of the biggest name including the likes of Luhrmann.

Starting a New Life

Bassett made her acting debut at the age of 14 when she was cast as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet by the Australian Theatre for Young People. Since then, Natasha has acted in a number of television shows, including Joel and Ethan Coen's 2016 film "Hail! Caesar", which also starred George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson.

Bassett also played Britney Spears in Lifetimes's 2017 biopic "Britney Ever After".

The Australia-born Bassett is now based in the United Stated and understandably she has done that to make a biggest career in Hollywood. She will play Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, in the upcoming film "Elvis", starring Austin Butler as the eponymous singer and Tom Hanks as his manager.

That said, Musk after his split with Grimes had said that their long-distance relationship wasn't working and they decided to amicably call it quits. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he had said

It now needs to be seen how Musk manages to handle his new relationship, as Bassett gears up for the release of her new film, "Elvis," which releases on June 24.