Entrepreneur and Author Mark Lachance talks about his upcoming book and the secret to attracting luck in life

Mark Lachance is an entrepreneur and author of the upcoming book, The Lucky Formula. This book outlines a series of steps that provide an entrepreneur with the opportunity to not only grow their business exponentially but also build such a strong foundation that they will be able to withstand any unforeseen obstacles. Mark uses real-world examples and thought provoking questions in this informative book that will allow any entrepreneur to adapt this power formula for their own business growth.

A: You have been an entrepreneur for many years. What inspired you to write this book?

ML: (Mark Lachance) I have been told by countless people that my life in business has been very inspiring. I have had many great successes and many mega failures that can be used to teach the next generation valuable lessons on building successful businesses.

A: What is the principal focus of this book?

ML: The main focus of this book is on how an entrepreneur can build a scalable business that will allow them to do what they love. I want to make it clear that the focus is not on how you acquire or monetize your business however. I do want to help people understand that if they want to scale their business, they will need to be able to execute it effectively. The book is very straightforward and high impact; it does not try to be fancy; rather, it will do what it says it will do.

"This book provides an understanding of how one can build a scalable business model. It provides an understanding of the obstacles that they will face when not able to scale their business. It makes you ask the right questions to help you grow yourself and your business. I believe this book would be most useful if it is used by small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs."

A: What is most important for an entrepreneur in building a scalable business?

ML: (Mark Lachance) The one, and most critical component for an entrepreneur to understand is that they must surround themselves with incredible talent. Often, the ego gets in the way and founders can be threatened by smart and talented individuals. This is certainly the wrong approach to building a long term sustainable business.

The Lucky Formula is the result of Mark's real-world experience in business over the past 30 years. His insights will help any entrepreneur take their existing business to the next level and help them cash in more success through a proven formula.

And if you're interested to see the same success and attract more luck in your life, grab a copy of his upcoming book, The Lucky Formula, and learn how you can stack the odds in your favor and cash in on success. https://marklachance.com/