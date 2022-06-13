SHOCKING: 70-Year-Old British Father Rapes Daughter on Deserted Beach After She Got Drunk While Holidaying in Greece

A 70-year-old British father has been arrested for allegedly raping his 34-year-old daughter after she got drunk on a deserted beach while on a holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The dad, who has not been identified, was arrested Saturday after his daughter went to the police two days earlier to report being raped in the town of Malia.

The woman claimed that she didn't remember anything about the attacker. However, police identified the rapist as her father after reviewing CCTV footage. Examiners later added that the woman also had injuries consistent with rape, and that DNA samples of the father and the daughter have been collected.

Monster Father

The victim, who was on a vacation, initially had no idea who the attacker was. She admitted to being drunk and said she had little recollection of her attacker except that he was dressed entirely in white.

Police too were confused and started looking for a clue for the first two days. They then studied the CCTV footage and made the shocking revelation. Officers said the father and daughter were drinking together in a bar when he made obscene signals to his daughter.

He then smacked her in the face, followed her out onto the street, and then raped her on the desolate beach.

The CCTV footage also shows the victim's father dressed entirely in white, according to police. Medical examiners told Neakriti, a local daily, that the woman's injuries were consistent with stones and branches discovered on the beach.

Examiners also noted that she had bruises compatible with rape, and DNA samples were taken.

Double Shock for Daughter

On Saturday, police detained the father and took him to a local magistrate's office in handcuffs, where he was charged with criminal rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence.

If the rape was not enough, the daughter was shocked to find out that her father raped her. She is reportedly, still in disbelief and told police that her father could not have carried out the attack, but it's unclear whether she's been presented with any of the evidence.

According to local media, the man has pleaded not guilty to the allegations and fiercely denies being responsible. For comparison, DNA samples were collected and they reportedly have matched.

Police said that the father will be held in custody until at least Tuesday, the time for him to make a public apology for the crime.

Reduced punishments are attainable to those accused of rape under Greek law if they admit their guilt and apologize.