Kitty Lixo: OnlyFans Star Claims She Had Sex with Facebook Employees to Restore Her Instagram Page after It Was Blocked [WATCH]

An OnlyFans model and creator, who was blocked on Instagram, has reportedly claimed that she devised a unique strategy to get her account restored, that by having sex with employees of Meta, formerly known as Facebook. The amateur porn artist, who goes by the name Kitty Lixo on Instagram and OnlyFans, made the bombshell revelations on podcast "No Jumper."

Lixo said on the podcast that she had sex with not one but multiple employees of Meta Platforms. Finally, the employees agreed to have a look at her request and her account was restored. Lixo is happy that she is back on the social media platform once again.

Damaging Allegations

Lixo recounts in the viral podcast that after her Instagram was first put down, she began sleeping with a guy friend who worked at Instagram in order to reclaim it. The scandalous allegations came as a shock to the viewers.

Adam (@adam22), a Twitter user and host of the No Jumper podcast, tweeted the video on Wednesday, in which Lixo discloses the "sluttiest thing she's ever done." The video has already garnered over 900,000 views.

"All you have to do is have someone really really like you," the skin-fluencer explained in the clip.

The shocking clip which is captioned, "How to get your Instagram back if it gets deleted," sees Lixo explaining how she had sex to accomplish her goal of getting her Instagram account activated at the earliest. She said she slept with multiple Meta (Facebook) employees after her account got "shut down like three or four times."

The reason for her being blocked remains unclear. However, the porn star routinely connected her OnlyFans account on the website, according to the Daily Dot which may have led Meta to block her Instagram page. It is against Meta's community guidelines to promote pornographic websites.

However, Lixo didn't wait to write e-mails to Instagram to lift the block. Instead she devised her own strategy. "The first time I got my Instagram shut down, one of my friends, he works at Instagram, he's a guy friend," she Lixo said.

"So I started sleeping with him to have him get my Instagram account back. And he did, which was really nice of him."

Making Her Purpose Clear

She then tried to learn from that friend the process Instagram follows and how their review things. "The first guy I hooked up with put in an internal review and told me it was for sexual solicitation and then he appealed it because there was no solicitation on the pageâ€”my [Onlyfans] link is in a Linktree in my bio which is what most girls do," Lixo wrote to the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message.

For the uninitiated, a Linktree is a one-stop-shop link that can link out to other websites from one webpage.

"So, basically, he told me that the integrity department is up for reviews," said Lino, who is known for sharing her kinky bikini snaps on OnlyFans and Instagram. She today has over 197,000 followers on Instagram.

Lixo used this information to hunt up any contacts in the integrity department on the social media middleman's LinkedIn. However, she found them and messaged them but didn't get any response.

Finally, she tried to look for the administrators on Instagram and contacted them with her backup account. "I contacted them on Instagram through my backup and still slutty account," she said.

Lino managed to establish communication with a few of them who knew about her "Girls Gone Wireless" podcast. And then it was a cakewalk for Lixo.

"We met up and like I f â€“ â€“ ked a couple of them, and I was able to get my account back like two or three times," Lixo claimed.

While sleeping with employees for social media benefits may appear unethical, Lixo believes that her instance revealed Instagram's capricious decision-making.

Lixo told the Daily Dot that her account had been shut down three times, but she was able to restore it each time.

"But I never deserved to have my account taken away in the first place!" she said. "There are creators like Chanel Uzi (I love her btw), but she has full-on boobs in her picture and I barely post lingerie pictures."

Although, Lixo hasn't made any allegations, but if her story is true, it definitely puts questions on the ethics of Facebook. The social media platform, however, hasn't commented on Lixo's revelations.

Lixo's ban comes after Instagram revised its terms of use in December 2020. Users are prohibited from transmitting "pornographic material" (including, but not limited to, sharing links to external pornographic websites) under Meta's existing community standards policy. Many content creators, who rely on OnlyFans to make a living, were disappointed by this.