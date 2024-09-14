Who is Ryleigh Musser? 13-Year-Old Trump Supporter Behind Biden's Viral 'Trump 2024' Picture Meets Both Biden and Trump Within Minutes

A Pennsylvania teenager, Ryleigh, had an unforgettable experience on Wednesday when she met both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump within a matter of minutes. The 13-year-old, from Shanksville, captured a viral moment involving Biden donning a "Trump 2024" hat.

Schools in Shanksville were closed as the roads were blocked for visits by Biden and Trump. They both came to pay tribute at the United Airlines Flight 93 memorial, the site where one of the hijacked planes crashed during the 9/11 attacks.

Ryleigh and her friend heard that Biden or Trump might stop by the Shanksville firehouse. Curious, they decided to head there, hoping to see Trump. Many kids, sporting "MAGA" gear, gathered at the firehouse, expecting the former president. Instead, they were surprised when Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived first.

Ryleigh's mother, Jana Musser, explained that even though the crowd was full of Trump supporters, the kids took a photo with Biden. Though Biden appeared slightly uncomfortable surrounded by kids in pro-Trump shirts, he still cracked a few jokes. One boy's shirt mocked Biden and other Democrats with the phrase "dumb dumb and dumber." Biden responded with humor, saying, "So I guess I'm dumber."

Ryleigh also recorded a video of Biden wearing a "Trump 2024" hat. This video quickly went viral, shared widely on social media platforms like TikTok. The White House later confirmed Biden wore the hat in a show of bipartisanship.

After Biden and Harris left, Trump arrived about 15 minutes later. Unlike Biden's entrance, Trump was greeted with cheers. He shook hands, posed for pictures, and even took a selfie with Ryleigh. Jana, a proud Trump supporter, was thrilled when she received a photo of her daughter with the 45th president.

Ryleigh described the day as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to meet both sitting and former presidents in such a short span. Shanksville, located in conservative Somerset County, overwhelmingly backed Trump in the 2020 election, with more than 77% of the votes.

While Ryleigh and her family support Trump, her mother appreciated Biden's willingness to take pictures with the children, even though they wore pro-Trump attire. For Ryleigh, it was an experience she will likely never forget.