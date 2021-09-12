As the 9/11 anniversary coincided with the start of a second Taliban emirate, a pro-al-Qaeda publication has marked the 20th anniversary of the biggest terror strike on America by calling for more attacks with aircraft.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, warned that al-Qaeda still intends to target America, according to the Newsweek.

SITE Intelligence Group is an American non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations.

"One pro-AQ magazine released today incites for more attacks with aircraft: 'Are we not able to repeat it?' Katz wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"As the AQ [Al-Qaeda] community continues to flood channels...their incitements remind one that AQ remains intent as ever to harm America," Katz added.

Katz was referring to pro-al-Qaeda magazine Wolves of Manhattan, a magazine affiliated with the jihadist group Jaysh al-Malahim. The magazine had earlier published an article on COVID-19, suggesting that jihadist extremists should give their victims poisoned protective face masks. The magazine instructed "Allah's soldiers" to spread terror by handing out poisoned masks at street corners and in stations.

Inspire: Another Pro-al-Qaeda Magazine Used to Radicalize Individuals

There are various other magazines which spread the propaganda of the al-Qaeda and use the Internet to reach its audience.

ABC reported in July that the English-language magazine Inspire, which is targeted at radicals and is known for encouraging acts of terror, called for violent attacks on the U.S. by lone wolf terrorists and one-person jihadists.

Bruce Riedel of the Brookings Institution described the magazine as "clearly intended for the aspiring jihadist in the U.S. or U.K. who may be the next Fort Hood murderer or Times Square bomber".

The October 2010 issue included an article written by Samir Khan, the Pakistani American editor and publisher of Inspire magazine. He wrote: "I am proud to be a traitor to America". He was killed on 30 September 2011, in the U.S. targeted killing Predator drone attack in Yemen.

Rumored Dead, Al-Qaeda Chief Surfaces in Video on 9/11 Attacks Anniversary

This news comes as the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, rumored to be dead, was seen in a new video released on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. SITE reported that Al-Zawahiri spoke on a number of issues, including a raid on a Russian military base, in the new hour-long video released by Al Qaeda.

Al-Zawahiri also talked about the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, but Katz pointed out that it could have been said long ago following the signing of the Doha Agreement, in which the US pledged to remove its troops from the country.

"Thus, he could still be dead, though if so, would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021," Katz tweeted.

Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian who took over the command of Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden, was underground for a long time. The news of his death from illness also surfaced in November 2020, after which neither any video about him was revealed nor any information related to him.