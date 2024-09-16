Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Trump's Second Assassin is Longtime Democrat Supporter Arrested for Allegedly Pointing AK-47 at Former President

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a second assassination attempt this year while golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at Trump, according to law enforcement sources. Trump, who had previously dodged another attack in Pennsylvania, was reported to be unharmed following the incident.

On September 16, Trump was enjoying a routine day at his golf club when a man reportedly armed with a scoped AK-47 got within striking distance of the former president. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed that Routh attempted to hide near a fence, approximately 300 to 500 yards from Trump. Bradshaw acknowledged that this distance, combined with the weapon and scope, posed a serious threat. Fortunately, Secret Service agents spotted the suspect in time.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

Routh, who has been described as a longtime supporter of left-wing causes, was arrested after fleeing the scene. He was eventually detained by local authorities on Interstate 95. The Secret Service reported that Routh was heavily armed when he was discovered near Trump's location. Agents fired at him during the encounter, but he managed to escape momentarily before being caught.

Routh, originally from Hawaii, operates a business called Camp Box Honolulu, which builds sheds. His LinkedIn profile lists interests in creative projects and mechanical work. He has made political donations since 2019, including contributions to former Representative Tulsi Gabbard. Despite Gabbard now being a Trump supporter, Routh's alleged actions against the former president have raised questions about his political motivations.

Routh's Political Background

Routh's political views appear to be complicated. He has supported Democratic candidates and causes in the past. Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Routh has made multiple donations amounting to over $140. He has often voiced his political opinions on social media, sometimes expressing support for figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley before their withdrawal from the upcoming elections.

In one social media post, Routh wrote, "You must stay on the ballot to the end...Never give up," encouraging candidates to continue their campaigns. He has also been known for harsh criticisms of political figures, including Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden. His erratic behavior and outspoken views have fueled speculation regarding his motives in this latest incident.

Support for Ukraine

Routh has publicly declared his support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. In one of his tweets, he expressed a desire to volunteer and fight in the war. "I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE," Routh tweeted. His public call to arms further underscores his intense political engagement.

Following the incident, Trump released a statement assuring supporters that he was safe. "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump added, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"