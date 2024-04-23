Who Is the Royal? Rebel Wilson Makes Bombshell Claims that a Royal Family Member Invited Her to Drug-Fueled Orgy

Rebel Wilson has claimed in her new memoir, "Rebel Rising," that a member of the British royal family once invited her to a drug-fueled orgy in Southern California. While the Australian actress, 44, does not identify the royal in her new memoir, she claims that the person is male and ranks "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne," according to the Daily Mail.

Wilson claims that she received a "last-minute invite" in 2014, recalling that the royal said that "more girls" were required at a lavish, medieval-themed party held at the home of a U.S. tech billionaire near Los Angeles. Wilson's claims have since created quite a stir.

Bombshell Revelations

"What a perfect opportunity to find a boyfriend, I thought," she writes in her book. Wilson recounts wearing a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat," which she felt complemented her "child-bearing hips."

She describes the event as "insane," with acrobats intermingling with the crowd and a large firepit surrounded by cushions.

She recounts speaking to the unnamed billionaire at the party, who essentially ignored her.

According to Wilson, the event featured men jousting on horses in a field and a swimming pool filled with girls dressed as mermaids.

Guests were assigned rooms to stay overnight because of the sprawling nature of the house and its remote location.

Wilson also describes seeing the minor British royal at the gathering and witnessing drugs openly being handed around on trays.

Wilson says, "I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset," indicating her awareness of her appearance during the event.

She adds that MDMA, which she initially mistook for sweet treats, was allegedly passed around after an elaborate firework display.

Orgy and More

Wilson alleges that she was told the drug was "for the orgy," as such activities typically start at a specific point in the evening at the tech billionaire's parties. "Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," she writes in her tome.

"They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco," Wilson adds. "They were talking about an ORGY!"

Wilson, who was a virgin at the time, claims that she left the premises before a wild sex scene unfolded.

"Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can," she writes.

This anecdote comes weeks after Wilson grabbed headlines for revealing that comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was the "massive a—hole" she wrote about in "Rebel Rising," accusing him of displaying inappropriate behavior on the set of their 2016 film "Grimsby."

"I wrote about an a–hole in my book. Now, said a–hole is trying to threaten me," the "Pitch Perfect" star claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Story in March.

"He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," she went on to allege. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth."

Wilson subsequently identified Cohen, 52, in an attempt to "not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers."