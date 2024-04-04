Rebel Wilson Reveals Name of Actor She Lost Her Virginity to and Admits He Had No Idea He Was Her First Sexual Partner: Who Was the Man?

Rebel Wilson has revealed the identity of the actor with whom she lost her virginity at the age of 35, while also divulging intimate details about their first night together. Rebel Wilson has disclosed in her new memoir that comedian and actor Mickey Gooch Jr. was her first sexual partner at the age of 35.

The Australian actress, 44, candidly shares details about her very first sexual encounter in her newly-released memoir, "Rebel Rising." In a chapter titled "Late Bloomer," she delves into various aspects of her romantic history, including insights into several of her former partners. Rebel also admitted that Gooch had no idea it was her first time.

Mickey Gooch Jr It Is

"Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you," Rebel writes to her "How to Be Single" co-star in "Rebel Rising" (via the Daily Mail). Rebel also confirmed to the New York Times that Gooch "was the first person to read" her book, indicating that he now knows about the revelations shared in it.

Rebel revealed that she was "almost at my highest weight" at the time, and she explained that one of the reasons she waited so long to have sex was because she believed that "as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive."

Rebel also shares that her mother's breast cancer diagnosis served as a motivation for her to live in the moment. "Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love," she writes.

"I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along — who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate."

Wilson dated Gooch for a few months in 2015, during which they were seen getting cozy "cuddly" toward each other during a dinner date in Manhattan.

The "Senior Year" star writes that she felt comfortable enough to sleep with him about a month into their relationship. Consequently, she flew him out to stay with her in her New York City hotel room at that time.

Preparing for Her First Sexual Encounter

In preparation for the significant occasion, Wilson reveals that she watched porn and used a vibrator the night before. "I'd imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head," she writes.

"Now I'm someone who lives much more in my body. And I'm loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he's handsome and rich to boot."

However, the former couple parted ways in September 2015. A source told Us Weekly, "It's been hard for him. They're still friends, so you never know if they might get back together."

Reflecting on the experience of losing her virginity at a later age, Wilson now views it as a positive aspect of her life.

"Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager," the "Isn't It Romantic" star recently told People.

"People can wait 'til they're ready or wait 'til they're a bit more mature ... You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your 30s like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

In February 2023, Wilson confirmed her engagement to jewelry designer Ramona Agruma.

Reflecting on her journey of exploring her sexuality in her 40s, the "Hustle" star recently told People, "I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing."