Who Is Roxanna Valenzuela? Bill de Blasio's New Girlfriend Is South Tucson Mayor and a Mom of Two Who Is Desperate to Flaunt Her Affair

Bill de Blasio's latest romantic interest happens to be a mayor as well. The ex-New York City mayor is now living with South Tucson's own Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela. De Blasio and Valenzuela, a mom of two, had a brief fling that may have overlapped with his relationship with 41-year-old progressive activist Nomiki Konst, according to The New York Post.

De Blasio had been in a 10-month relationship with the former "Young Turks" correspondent and Bernie Sanders campaign supporter when she was caught off guard by his double-dealing ways. "The way it all went down was even worse than what he f–king did," said one source in whom Konst confided.

No More a Secret

"She was really, really happy, and then, when it happened, I was like, 'What!'" the source added. Meanwhile, de Blasio is still married to former New York City first lady Chirlane McCray, who reportedly responded with a sympathetic "Awww" after finding out her husband had been romantically involved with both Konst and Valenzuela.

De Blasio and Valenzuela first met in June at an Arizona fundraising dinner, where she later posted a photo of them together. Both de Blasio and Konst were guest speakers at the event.

Both Konst and de Blasio's new partner are from Arizona — Konst from Tucson and Valenzuela from nearby South Tucson — but insiders told The New York Post that the former mayor and Valenzuela actually connected in New York City.

A few months after the fundraiser, a Pima County official told Konst that Valenzuela wanted to meet with her and de Blasio to discuss Mayor-elect Zohram Mamdani. Konst, now aware of her boyfriend's wandering eye, told them to reach out to de Blasio directly.

Valenzuela then set up a lunch with de Blasio — reportedly pretending that Konst had been invited, too — and that's when the chemistry between the two allegedly ignited, sparking their affair, according to sources.

Insiders say de Blasio and Konst broke up sometime between Oct. 18 — when they were seen together at a No Kings protest looking happy and close — and Election Day.

While Konst is said to be heartbroken, Valenzuela is reportedly thrilled to have won over de Blasio — and is eager to flaunt their relationship now that it's no longer a secret.

Flaunting Her Affair

"She's been telling everyone in Tucson, so that is how the story got out," a source close to Valenzuela's family told the Daily Mail. The source added that Valenzuela didn't appear to be ready for the flood of attention suddenly focused on her and her family.

"I don't think she gets the level of what she's doing is going to ruin people's lives," the source said.

Although the whirlwind romance has reportedly cooled off, insiders claim Valenzuela has been trying to rekindle it — even as de Blasio has made efforts to distance himself.

Just last week, de Blasio had to cancel his planned trip to Puerto Rico for the annual SOMOS political retreat after Valenzuela unexpectedly flew to New York, prompting him to stay behind and "calm her down," according to a source.

"What is happening with Bill, and now that it's out and people close are concerned: It's like a mental episode he's having, to be honest," the source said, adding that Valenzuela has started "stalking" him.

"Most of this is because she was telling people for days after [their fling] she was going to be with him," the insider added.

Dating de Blasio has never exactly been a quiet affair, and now Valenzuela's ex — the father of her children — is reportedly stepping in to help protect her reputation as the story spirals.

Earlier reports had painted Valenzuela as a married homewrecker.

"Roxanna Valenzuela is the mother of my beautiful 2-year-old daughter in AZ," Billy Peard told The Post in a statement.

"Roxanna and I share parenting responsibilities but are not married, and have never been married. Roxanna and I have always had open communication with one another and I support her both professionally and personally."

De Blasio and McCray — who had previously identified as a lesbian — announced their separation in 2023 but said they had no plans to divorce. The two share two children together.

Since publicly revealing their split in a detailed New York Times profile, de Blasio has been romantically linked to several women across the country.

In September 2023, he was spotted sharing a three-hour make-out session with an unidentified woman at a New York City rooftop bar. Just weeks later, he was seen strolling hand-in-hand through Manhattan with another woman — who turned out to be married.

When asked about it, the woman's husband, Owen Stark, told The New York Post, "I don't know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio," during what he described as an uncomfortable phone call.

Kristy Stark later claimed that she and her husband were "in the process of getting a divorce," a statement that reportedly caught Owen by surprise, as he said he hadn't been told about any such plans.

De Blasio appeared to have found some stability in February when he and Konst went public with their relationship. Konst played a key role in reshaping the image of the former mayor, helping him regain relevance and even correcting his often-mocked hair color after leaving office.

Sources say Konst was heartbroken by his betrayal. She had been "really, really happy" with their relationship before it all fell apart.