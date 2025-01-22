Who Is Ross Ulbricht? Trump Pardons Founder of Notorious Dark Web Marketplace Silk Road

President Donald Trump on his first day in office granted a "full and unconditional pardon" to the founder of the infamous Silk Road dark web platform, citing it as a tribute to the 'Libertarian Movement.' At the same time, he slammed the prosecutors involved in the case, referring to them as 'scum.'

Ross Ulbricht, now 40, was arrested in 2013 for creating a dark web platform that facilitated the exchange of illegal drugs through cryptocurrency. In early 2015, he received a sentence of two life imprisonments plus an additional 40 years for charges including drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy, and computer hacking, all while using the alias 'Dread Pirate Roberts.'

Trump's Tribute to Libertarian Movement

"Make no mistake: Ulbricht was a drug dealer and criminal profiteer who exploited people's addictions and contributed to the deaths of at least six young people," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had said at the time of Ulbricht's sentencing.

During his campaign, Trump promised to reduce Ulbricht's sentence "on day one" if re-elected, and garnered enormous support from Ulbricht's family and supporters.

Although granting clemency to Ulbricht was not among the many actions Trump took on Monday, he announced on Tuesday evening that Ulbricht had received a "full and unconditional pardon."

"I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright (sic) to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross," Trump revealed on TruthSocial.

"The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me.

"He was given two life sentences, plus 40 years. Ridiculous!"

Prosecutors described Silk Road as a groundbreaking online marketplace that functioned as a one-stop shop, offering an almost endless supply of illegal drugs.

Past Can't Be Erased

At Ulbricht's sentencing in 2015, the judge referenced six drug-related deaths linked to purchases made on his website and five people he had allegedly tried to have killed. At the time, Ulbricht said that he had changed as a person.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ulbricht's lawyer for clemency said that he remained optimistic Trump would fulfill his pledge to reduce the sentence.

"We do expect President Trump to grant clemency. The president, when a candidate, said that he would release Ross on his first day in office,' he said.

"We have no doubt the president will follow through on his commitment to release Ross. Ross, his family, and all his supporters are forever grateful to President Trump for his willingness to show mercy to Ross."

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) previously wrote a letter to Trump, arguing that Ulbricht's punishment was "grossly excessive" compared to his offenses, pointing out that the most notorious drug dealers on the platform received far lighter sentences.

In May, Trump pledged at a Libertarian rally to commute Ulbricht's sentence, earning applause from an otherwise skeptical audience.

The next day, Ulbricht posted an update on X, acknowledging Trump's promise and saying that it had strengthened his resolve. "Last night, Donald Trump pledged to commute my sentence on day 1, if reelected," he wrote.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. After 11 years in prison, it is hard to express how I feel at this moment. It is thanks to your undying support that I may get a second chance."

Ulbricht had earlier claimed that he never intended for his website to evolve into what it eventually became. Although he was convicted of drug trafficking, he never personally sold illegal substances.