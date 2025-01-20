Melania Trump Steals the Show in a Classic Navy Coat and Hat Ahead of Husband Donald Trump's Inauguration

Melania Trump exuded elegance in a sleek, all-navy ensemble as she stood alongside her husband, Donald Trump, upon their arrival at St. John's Episcopal Church, just hours before his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

The former model opted for a custom double-breasted navy coat designed by Adam Lippes and paired it with a coordinating boater hat by Eric Javits, both crafted by American designers. To complement the classic look, she added a touch of contrast with a white wrap top underneath the coat. She completed the outfit with black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps, perfectly matching her husband's navy overcoat for a polished appearance.

Melania Steals the Show with Her Stunning Outfit

However, the real standout of Melania's ensemble was a striking wide-brimmed navy hat featuring a flat top and a white trim encircling its crown. The hat perfectly complemented her sophisticated look, with her hair styled in an elegant bun and accented by delicate diamond stud earrings.

The hat bears a strong resemblance to one she wore during her state visit to the UK with Donald Trump in June 2019. That hat was crafted by Hervé Pierre, the brand founded by her personal stylist.

Melania's decision to highlight American designers aligns with her previous fashion choices, such as wearing Ralph Lauren at her husband's 2017 inauguration.

During that event, she honored Jackie Kennedy's iconic style by donning a tailored powder blue cashmere dress paired with a cropped jacket featuring a mock-neck collar.

Last night, Melania showcased several pieces by European designers, including a black sequined skirt from Carolina Herrera, paired with a Saint Laurent cape coat and a Dolce & Gabbana blouse.

"It can be a daunting task to choose an outfit that will be mesmerized and become part of our nation's story and forever history," Melania said of choosing her gown, adding that she gave "poor Hervé" just two weeks to craft the couture look.

Style Icon at the Inauguration

Melania's comments came as she donated her inaugural dress to the Smithsonian's "First Ladies" exhibit, which displays attire worn by presidential spouses dating back to Martha Washington.

As the first foreign-born first lady since Louisa Adams, Melania frequently turns to international designers for her daily wardrobe.

Melania has often leaned towards European designers and is often spotted wearing creations from renowned French, Italian, and British fashion houses such as Valentino, Dior, Burberry, Hermès, and Alexander McQueen.

Earlier this month, while attending President Jimmy Carter's funeral alongside her husband, she chose a black Valentino trench dress from the Fall 2019 collection. The dress featured a striking oversized white collar adorned with an abstract design of a couple kissing amidst roses and butterflies. She completed the look with black heels and an elegant updo.