Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with Cash App to spread some holiday cheer among her fans by distributing $1million in bitcoin. The Grammy award winner is giving away the cryptocurrency through Twitter.

Invented in 2008 by some unknown persons, the cryptocurrency has become a rage these days thanks to his high value. The value of one bitcoin equals US $ 22,883.10 as of Thursday. .

How Can You Get Bitcoins From Stallion?

Announcing the giveaway, Stallion announced the collaboration on her Twitter. "The "Girls in the Hood" singer made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, saying: "Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp! To celebrate I'm giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can!" she tweeted.

To get the bitcoins from Stallion one needs to have Cash App. The user need to drop their usernames, AKA the $cashtag, in the reply below the post from Stallion and include the hashtag #BITCOINMEG "to get a piece."

It isn't the first time that Stallion has entered into a giveaway involving money. Earlier to Stallion collaborated with Cardi B to celebrate the success of their No. 1 song, 'WAP' by giving away give away $1 million through Cash App. "To everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! We're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. How can some $ help you or a woman you know right now?" she had tweeted.

Stallion's Giveaway Causes Uproar on Twitter

The giveaway sparked a massive uproar on Twitter. Stallion's tweet was retweeted over 173,000 at the time of writing this report. #BITCOINMEG was one of the topmost trending topic on Twitter.

Several ecstatic users who received the bitcoins from Stallion's giveaway expressed their feelings on the microblogging site. "Thanks for noticing me @theestallion I literally could cry. I was putting my adoring bad toddlers down for sleep and decided to check the time because they keep trying to stay up longer than me knowing I'm tired from work. Then I saw the notification," wrote a user.

""Bitch .... MEGAN ... BITCH MEGAN THE MF STALLION NOTICED ME on my birthday month ...thank you love @theestallion #BITCOINMEG," wrote another.

""Y'all I'm so geeked!!" tweeted @1nonlyrmonee. "I just won part of Megan's Bitcoin giveaway!! Thank you so much, I am forever grateful!! @theestallion #BITCOINMEG," chimed another.