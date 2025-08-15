Who Is Robert Sullivan? Alabama Pastor Under Investigation for Having Sexual Relationship with Teen Stripper and Paying Her Money to Keep Quiet

A Catholic priest is being investigated for allegedly starting a years-long affair with a 17-year-old stripper and giving her hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy her silence. Robert Sullivan, 61, is on leave as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Homewood, Alabama, after being accused of beginning a relationship with Heather Jones when she was a teen in 2009.

In a letter to the Diocese of Birmingham — also shared with the Guardian — Jones, now 33, said that she first met Sullivan while performing at a strip club he regularly visited. Jones also alleged that while giving her tips, Sullivan offered her $273,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Agreement for Having Sex

The non-disclosure agreement was for "an ongoing relationship that would include financial support in exchange for private companionship," which Jones told the Guardian included sex. Raised in foster care because of her mother's "severe neglect," Jones said in her letter to the diocese that she "was hesitant but ultimately agreed due to his persistence and the state [of mind] I was in"

A few days later, Jones claimed, two wire transfers of $136,500 each were sent to her under the name of a law firm.

Sullivan — who first introduced himself as a doctor — took her shopping, out to restaurants and bars, and to hotels in at least six different Alabama cities during their relationship, which she says continued until this year, Jones alleged.

The accuser alleged that the priest bought a phone for her and even paid for her to go to rehab while she was struggling with addiction and depression.

She told the Guardian that between July 18, 2024, and March of this year, a Venmo account in Sullivan's name had transferred nearly $120,000 to her.

Jones said she decided to make the allegations public because Sullivan's role at the church involves close interaction with families and children. "Others may be vulnerable to the same type of manipulation and exploitation," she told the paper.

Exposed at Last

Sullivan, who has served as a priest for over 32 years and spent six years as president of John Carroll High School, according to Al.com, announced on August 2 that he would be taking personal leave from his role as pastor.

This week, Bishop Steven Raica, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, addressed the accusations in a letter to the diocese, saying that there is insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal investigation into Sullivan's actions.

"While the Alabama Department of Human Resources determined that the allegations did not match the requirements for opening an investigation, a diocese investigation was initiated, again, according to Church law and our diocesan policies and guidelines," Raica wrote.

"Our diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator has continued to be in contact with the woman who brought forth the allegations and has provided appropriate support."