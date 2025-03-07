Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Under Fire after Appearing as Stripper in Raunchy Pole-Dance Video [WATCH]

An NYPD special detective assigned to the Special Victim's Unit is under fire after appearing in a raunchy pole-dance video that has gone viral, according to reports. Melissa Mercado, a seven-year NYPD veteran, appeared in a music video shared by World Hip Hop, where the curvy officer is seen gyrating and shaking her body in just a thong and a revealing bra.

Mercado is seen in the video sexting it up with hip-hop artist S-Quire in a music video for his song 'Doin That.' As Mercado flaunts her voluptuous curves in in a G-string bra, dollar bills are seen being showered on her near-nude body, according to the Daily Mail.

Cop's Raunchy Video Lands Her in Trouble

"I want to tell you about a girl named Keisha," raps S-Quire, sporting dark sunglasses and licking his lips as he watches her from the side of the stage. "A** is thick. Just want to smash it quick."

The rapper belts out explicit lyrics about 28-year-old Mercado engaging in sexual acts. She then gives him a personal lap dance before the scene shifts to an apartment, where she is stretched out on a bed, the Daily Mail reported.

"I like the way she doin that, the way she sliding up the pole, the way she doin that, the way she drop it to the floor," S-Quire raps in the chorus.

Although the dancer's name isn't mentioned in the video, fellow NYPD officers quickly identified her this week, sharing shocking remarks as they circulated the video link.

Mercado didn't reply to the outlet's request for comments but her social media pages have since been taken down.

S-Quire, a musician from Hempstead, Long Island, whose real name is Phabian Winfield, claimed he did not know Mercado was a police officer until Daily Mail reached out to him late Tuesday.

He referred to her as a friend and said he only knew her by her nickname, Honeybee, which also happens to be Mercado's social media handle.

"I didn't know what she did for a living," he told the outlet, adding, She doesn't seem like a detective. When you think of detectives, you think of Special Victims Unit on the TV. This is interesting. I'm kind of blown away."

"'I don't know what to say about Honeybee at this point. Ah, Honeybee, Honeybee, Honeybee."

Everyone Shocked

Released in February, Doin That has racked up millions of views across social media, including 1.2 million on YouTube, where it was uploaded by World Star Hip Hop, and 1.1 million on S-Quire's Instagram page.

The video has also made its young temptress a hot topic within the NYPD, where officers have not only circulated the clip but also shared other raunchy photos Mercado previously posted on Instagram and Facebook.

The detective, a mother to a young son, deleted her Instagram account earlier this week as the viral attention surrounding her performance grew.

However, it remains unclear whether Mercado has violated any department policies, such as conduct unbecoming of an officer.

"I have no words," one disgusted detective said.

However, some members of the force believe that Mercado's actions are her personal matter and not the NYPD's concern. "What she's doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective," a police union source said.

Mercado's moonlighting isn't the first instance of an NYPD officer being caught in a controversial situation. In 2022, rookie Bronx officer Vera Mekuli was filmed giving a married lieutenant a lap dance during a wild police party.