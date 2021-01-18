Riley June Williams, a care worker from Pennsylvania, has been identified as one of Trump supporters who participated in the Capitol siege on January 6. In a viral video, Williams, wearing a green T shirt, was allegedly guiding the attackers towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

According to FBI, more than 100 arrests have been made in connection with the Capitol siege and over 200 case files have been opened since the attack. Thousands of Trump supporters had launched a fatal attack on Capitol soon after Vice President Mike Pence Vice President told the lawmakers that he will not block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Was Williams Aware About Capitol Layout ?

Among the videos that went viral on social media platforms, there was one featuring a young woman guiding the rioters inside Capitol, which caught everyone's fancy.

Dressed in a green-colored T shirt bearing an alt-right slogan and wearing spectacles, Williams was seen directing the attackers inside the federal building, shouting, "Up the stairs, up the stairs."

Sharing the viral video on Twitter several users pointed out that she was guiding the mob towards Pelosi's office. Many even suggested that Williams was aware of the Capitol layout.

Williams was identified by ITV News who stated that she has been missing after fleeing her home since Friday.

Williams's Parents Were Concerned About Her Interest in Politics

Insisting that their daughter was a peaceful protester and not giving orders to the attackers, Williams' mother Wendy Williams told ITV News, ""I'm very unhappy, I'm sad that's happened, that she's actually inside, that's what the video shows. She's definitely not a leader. I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like 'they're letting us up, they're letting us up, let's go'."

The outlet reported that Williams fled from her home on Friday evening without informing her parents about her whereabouts. Adding that their daughter hasn't been contacted by FBI in connection with the insurrection, Wendy said, "Well she figures if it's out there they'll come to her and ask her about it," she said.

Refusing to divulge his identity, Williams's father, who is separated from her mother said that he took her to the rally with two family friends simply to "witness the spectacle".

Revealing that they had stopped discussing politics, Wendy said that Williams used to go to rallies and had started associating herself with far right figures. "She never, ever talks about them or agrees with them, it's all about just wanting America to get the correct information," said Wendy adding that her daughter attended several pro-Trump rallies.

Did Williams Steal Pelosi's Laptop?

According to Politico, Williams, is also being investigated if she stole a laptop or hard drive from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with the plans of selling it to Russians.

In its report the outlet claimed that investigation included an affidavit describing the criminal case against Riley June Williams. The affidavit which was signed and posted publicly on Sunday said that it appears that WILLIAMS has fled.

According to the affidavit, a witness who spoke to authorities claimed to have seen a video of Williams "taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi's office.""[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service," the agent noted. "According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it."

"This matter remains under investigation," the agent said. Currently, Williams is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct for her actions inside the Capitol, the outlet reported.