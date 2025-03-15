Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Student at Columbia University Self Deports after US Revokes Visa for 'Advocating Violence and Terrorism'

An Indian student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked, was spotted "self-deporting" amid the Trump administration's crackdown on students suspected of supporting terrorist organizations. Earlier this week, ICE detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder, due to his involvement in the demonstrations.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Columbia concealed "illegal aliens" on its campus, as the administration ramped up efforts to deport foreign nationals involved in last year's anti-Israel protests at the university. On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it had revoked the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student at Columbia, citing allegations of "advocating for violence and terrorism" in university campus.

Caught at the Right Moment

Srinivasan arrived in the United States on an F-1 student visa to pursue a doctorate in Urban Planning at Columbia University. She were reportedly involved in activities supporting Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. On March 5, 2025, the Department of State revoked her visa.

The Department of Homeland Security obtained video footage showing Srinivasan using the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Officials did not reveal what specific evidence they had to support claims that Srinivasan had promoted violence. "It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live & study in the United States of America," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

"When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country. I'm glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self deport."

CBP Home is a revamped mobile app that was previously used for asylum applications but has now been overhauled into a platform allowing undocumented people in the U.S. to voluntarily declare their intent to leave the country.

Announced on Monday, the rebranded app is part of the administration's initiative to promote self-deportations, which is being presented as a simple and cost-effective method to support President Donald Trump's effort to remove millions of immigrants without legal status.

"The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences," Pete Flores, the acting commissioner for U.S Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement.

Escaping Trump's Wrath

A third Columbia student, Leqaa Kordia, a native of the West Bank, was arrested by ICE officers in Newark, New Jersey, for staying in the U.S. after her F-1 student visa had expired. Her visa was canceled on January 26, 2022, due to insufficient attendance.

In April 2024, Kordia was arrested for participating in demonstrations at Columbia University in New York City, which the Department of Homeland Security classified as pro-Hamas protests.

On Thursday evening, Department of Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at two Columbia University residences.

No arrests were made, and it remained unclear who the authorities were targeting. However, by Friday afternoon, U.S. officials had announced updates regarding two people they had been investigating in connection with the protests.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, speaking at the Justice Department, said that the operation was part of the president's mission to end "mission to end antisemitism in this country."