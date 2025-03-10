Who Is Mahmoud Khalil? ICE Arrests Palestinian Leader of Columbia University's Anti-Israeli Protests as His Visa and Green Card Are Revoked

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested a Palestinian activist who played a key role in organizing anti-Israel student protests at Columbia University, his lawyer confirmed. Mahmoud Khalil, a recent graduate of the prestigious university, was arrested by ICE agents on Saturday night.

According to Khalil's attorney, Amy Greer, he was inside his university-owned apartment just a few blocks from campus when authorities entered and arrested him. As agents carried out the raid on the apartment, the university released a statement acknowledging the presence of law enforcement near the campus. The school also said that it is committed to push back against ICE's lawful actions in accordance with sanctuary city laws.

Nabbed for Showing Support to Palestine

"Consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public university areas, including university buildings," the statement read in part.

"Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community."

According to Greer, an ICE agent said that the agency was acting on a State Department order to cancel Khalil's student visa and green card. This move aligns with President Trump's recent commitment to deport foreign students accused of inciting campus disruptions.

The comes after Trump announced that Columbia University could lose around $400 million in federal grants and contracts for failing to comply with anti-discrimination regulations.

Khalil is the second student to be arrested for organizing anti-Israel student protests in US colleges. The State Department revoked the visa of a foreign student tied to "Hamas-supporting disruptions" on Friday.

"We revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

ICE in Action

However, the State Department reveal the name of that student and the university where he was studying. This action comes just days after Trump vowed to cut all federal funding to educational institutions that permit "illegal protests" and to expose and even imprison those instigating unrest.

The president issued the warning as disruptive pro-Hamas demonstrations have erupted on college campuses nationwide.

His administration has also vowed to revoke over $50 million in government contracts from Columbia University, accusing the Ivy League institution of failing to take action against anti-Israel protests on its campus.

Separately, reports surfaced last week that the State Department is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify foreign nationals in the United States who show support for Hamas, with the goal of revoking their visas.

The initiative—called "Catch and Revoke"—will involve officials reviewing social media activity of foreign students on visas to determine if there is any indication of Hamas sympathies following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, Axios reported.