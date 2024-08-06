Who Is Rana Reider? The US Sprint Coach Who has also trained Andre De Grasse, Thrown Out of Olympics Amid Shocking Sexual Abuse Allegations

American sprint coach Rana Reider has been removed from the Olympics following allegations of sexual and emotional abuse from three female athletes. The accusations emerged in a lawsuit filed in Florida over the weekend.

Reider had been coaching sprinters Marcell Jacobs of Italy and Andre De Grasse of Canada at the Paris Olympics. He was accredited by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC). However, his lawyer, Ryan Stevens, was informed on Monday that the COC would withdraw his accreditation, according to The Guardian.

This development follows a report by The Times, which detailed the lawsuit against Reider. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, Florida, includes accusations from three women, two of whom were named. USA Track & Field (USATF) informed the Canadians about the lawsuit on Sunday after learning of Reider's accreditation for the Olympics.

Reider had already been under scrutiny from World Athletics. Days before the lawsuit, World Athletics had questioned Canada's decision to accredit Reider, given his past sanction by US SafeSport. Reider had been placed on a 12-month probation due to a relationship with one of his athletes that created a "power imbalance."

In light of the new allegations, USATF issued an indefinite safety plan for Reider. This plan prevents him from coaching athletes one-on-one and requires him to be accompanied by a chaperone.

Reider's history of controversy extends beyond this incident. He was denied accreditation for the World Athletics Championships in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, police cautioned him after he gained unauthorized access to an athlete warmup area.

Stevens, Reider's lawyer, stated there are currently no sanctions against Reider from the U.S. Center for SafeSport, USA Track & Field, or Athletics Canada. He expressed concern for the athletes affected by Reider's sudden removal, noting that they were forced to compete without their chosen coach.

Reider's expulsion from the Olympics marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to address misconduct in sports. The situation highlights the challenges of ensuring athlete safety while maintaining fair competition. The case continues to unfold, with the sports community closely watching for further developments.