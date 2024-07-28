Because Why Not! These Attractive Olympians Turn to OnlyFans for Extra Cash, Claiming They Have "What People Want"

Team GB's diving squad made waves at the Paris Olympics. Britain's first-ever gold-medal-winning diver, Jack Laugher, revealed he supplements his income by posting semi-nude photos online.

Laugher disclosed his use of OnlyFans, an adult-focused content subscription service, to make extra money. "I've got something people want, and I'll happily cash in on that," he said. "I'm a bit of a hustler and want a bit more money if I can get it."

Many were shocked by his admission, but for some, it highlighted the low earnings of Olympians. Laugher explained that the funding for diving hasn't changed much. "When I first went on [in 2011], it was £21,000 for the top eight in the world. Now, as a top-three diver in the world, it's £28,000 a year."

This income falls short compared to the median pay for 30-39-year-olds, which was £37,544 as of April 2023. Divers train for over eight hours a day, six days a week, making their earnings seem even less adequate.

Laugher isn't alone in using OnlyFans among his team. Divers Noah Williams, Daniel Goodfellow, and Matty Lee are also on the platform. None offer explicit content, and Laugher noted that they are often seen in minimal clothing during competitions.

Other athletes, like Mexican diver Diego Balleza and Team NZ rower Robbie Manson, have also turned to OnlyFans to fund their Olympic dreams. They offer exclusive but non-explicit content for a subscription fee.

Retired athletes like Team GB short-track speed skater Elise Christie have found OnlyFans to be a lifeline. Christie, who retired in 2021, used the platform to recover from a difficult period. "It brought me back from a really dark place," she said.

Other former Olympians, including Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman and Australian diver Matthew Mitcham, also use OnlyFans to supplement their income post-Games. Last year, OnlyFans began promoting athletes on its platform, highlighting those like fencer Yulen Pereira and tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who use the service to engage with fans and showcase their skills and personal lives.