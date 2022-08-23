Who is Raissa Kengne? Mid Atlanta Triple Shooting Suspect Had Accused Former Employer of Breaking into Her House, Stealing Data

A woman was arrested after she shot at three people, leaving two dead, inside a condo located in midtown Atlanta on Monday. According to reports the suspected shooter, identified as Raissa Djuissi Kengne, was arrested from the airport.

The deceased have been identified as 41 year old Wesley Freeman and 60 year old Michael Shinners.

Cause of Shooting Unknown

CBS 46 reported that the Atlanta police arrested the shooting suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A passenger shared a picture showing the suspected shooter being cuffed by the police.

As per the outlet, a call was made about the shots being fired. After the police responded, two people were found shot, one of had died on the spot. The injured was taken to the hospital.

Moments later, another shooting was reported at 1100 W. Peachtree Street. A victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment, died later.

A video which has emerged on the social media shows the police arriving at the spot following the shooting spree. Stating that they are still investigating the cause of shooting, APD issued a statement. "We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport," read the news release.

Video of Suspected Shooter Emerges

Soon after the images of the shooting suspect were released by the police department, the woman was identified as Raissa Kengne. Her LinkedIn page states her to a chief executive of her own accounting firm based in Atlanta.

The Independent reported that a week before the shooting, in a series of posts made on the social media page, Kengne spoke mentioning the buildings where the shootout was carried.

In her posts, Kengne, alleged that her former employer had been targeting her with criminal acts while colliding with the manager of her apartment building. "My home was broken into, my computers were hacked, and my phones were spoofed," she alleged, adding that she believed that "evidence" in her safe had been deleted.

A video was uploaded which shows her arguing with a police officer and alleging that the reported burglary was not properly investigated, reported the outlet.